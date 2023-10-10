Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Revive I-5 returns to Seattle, but maybe not where you expected

Oct 10, 2023, 5:31 AM | Updated: 6:59 am

revive i-5 seattle...

(File photo, KIRO 7)

(File photo, KIRO 7)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Remember how bad traffic was when Revive I-5 went through downtown Seattle? Well, it just started again, this time a little further south.

The 5-mile stretch between the Michigan Curve and the Duwamish Curve, between SoDo and Tukwila, is getting its first real makeover since the ’60s.

Unlike the Revive I-5 projects in downtown and Everett, expansion joints are not a main focus.

More Chokepoints: W. Seattle Low Bridge to close for a week due to mechanical repairs

Amy Moreno, with the State Department of Transportation, said, “this project is going to be more focused on some concrete panels, grinding down some other spots in the road, to just kind of eliminate some ruts, really focused on trying to improve the condition of the road just really trying to improve the driving surface.”

And why is it concrete as opposed to asphalt?

“Concrete does last a lot longer than asphalt,” Spokesperson Tom Pearce said. “Asphalt, you’re probably looking at repaving ten to fifteen years; concrete, you might get twenty to thirty years out of it.”

Work will be done in sections, shutting down lanes and ramps in the work zones between 9 at night and 5 the following morning.

Most of this work is scheduled for late night and some weekends in an effort to have the least amount of impact on traffic as possible.

Weekend closures, however, will not start right away.  Tom Pearce explains by saying, “We’re looking at starting the weekend-long lane reductions, you know, we close two or three lanes and we leave one or two lanes open. We’re looking at starting those; right now, the contractors considering late January for that.”

Once that begins, a dozen weekend closures will be added.

This chapter of Revive I-5 will tackle southbound Interstate 5 before moving over to the northbound direction.

And if you’re wondering what happened to Northgate, Pearce said that it’s still on the docket but will come later.

“We’re not doing it in a linear fashion,” he said. “We need some time to get that whole Yesler to Northgate area, get all of the details sorted out on that, and get our contractor on board.”

The Northgate Project is expected to follow the current work that just got underway.

With over 200,000 daily commuters between Sodo and Tukwila, this preservation work is critical to keep drivers and commerce moving.

“This preservation work is really critical, but at the same time we know that we can’t keep building lanes on the freeway,” Moreno said. “That’s why we do have this Revive I5 plan.  Because we do want to look long term, we’re hoping I5 will be here for many decades to come.”

Check out more of the KIRO Newsradio’s Traffic Team’s Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

spokane street bridge...

Chris Sullivan

W. Seattle Low Bridge to close for a week due to mechanical repairs

West Seattle is about to lose one of its two bridges to downtown. The Lower Spokane Street Bridge will close for about week, starting this weekend.

5 days ago

Sea-Tac expansion...

Chris Sullivan

Sea-Tac getting creative in finding room to grow for $4.5B expansion

The Seattle International Airport is bursting at the seams. Any recent visit will tell you that. What is the plan to handle the growth, which is expected to continue?

7 days ago

s-e-a plane...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Hey Sea-Tac Airport, where’s my plane?

Two million passengers had to take buses to or from their planes at S-E-A in 2019, maybe 2-4% of total passengers.

12 days ago

fife orange striping...

Chris Sullivan

Fife’s orange striping test is coming to end, did it work?

Drivers should be used to the orange stripes on Interstate 5 near 70th Street in Fife, but they will be going away soon.

14 days ago

left lane camping...

Chris Sullivan

Left lane camping rule doesn’t apply to express toll lanes

It's been eight years since the 405 Express Toll Lanes opened, and there continues to be confusion over whether the left lane camping rule applies.

19 days ago

Gorst road rage...

Chris Sullivan

Felony traffic crimes continue to skyrocket in King County

Washington state is coming off back-to-back record years for fatal crashes, and the aggressive and risky behavior behind the wheel isn't letting up.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Revive I-5 returns to Seattle, but maybe not where you expected