LOCAL NEWS

Pink cancels Tacoma Dome concerts

Oct 17, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Pink...

P!nk performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Chase Field on October 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pink has postponed two shows that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Tacoma, she said on an X post.

The concerts were part of her just-launched Trustfall Tour.

She said the change was due to “family medical issues.”

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” Pink said.

Pink said Live Nation is planning on rescheduling the concerts.

Pink is three dates into her Trustfall Tour. She was in Sacramento on Thursday and had two dates in San Francisco over the weekend.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, her recent Summer Carnival has so far grossed $257.6 million and sold 1.8 million tickets across 41 shows. Summer Carnival began with 19 shows in Europe, bringing in $106.8 million from 871,000 tickets, then arrived Stateside for a $150.7 million run in the U.S. and Canada, selling 914,000 tickets.

Her Trustfall tour are promotional concerts in support of her latest album.

