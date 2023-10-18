Rep. Derek Wilmer: ‘There has to be potential for an enlightened path forward’

Even as Rep. Jim Jordan struggles to become Speaker of the House, Rep. Derek Wilmer told KIRO Newsradio, “I think there has to be potential for an enlightened path forward.”

“I’ve spent four years chairing a committee trying to improve Congress as an institution,” Kilmer said on Seattle’s Morning News Wednesday. “I think if you want to make Congress work better, you shouldn’t hire someone to be the speaker that former Republican Speaker John Boehner called a ‘legislative terrorist.'”

Jordan failed to garner the necessary support to become speaker of the House. He has so far lost the votes of 22 of his GOP colleagues on the second ballot to require a third ballot to win the Speakership if those who voted against him do not change their minds. He could only afford to lose four Republicans and still prevail in the race, assuming all Democrats supported Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, according to CBS News.

The conservative firebrand needed to win 217 out of the House’s 433 voting members in order to claim the gavel but has fallen short of that threshold. In the first round of voting Tuesday on the House floor, Jordan lost 20 Republicans.

“I have enormous concerns about Jim Jordan holding the speaker’s gavel. and it’s not surprising to me that he’s struggling,” Kilmer explained. “I think most members of Congress agree that having government shutdowns is a bad idea. Making someone the speaker who has been the architect of past government shutdowns would be a terrible, terrible mistake.”

Kilmer said that there is a bipartisan path forward, but he doesn’t think it will happen.

“You’re going to hear every Democrat today vote for Hakeem Jeffries,” Kilmer stated. “But we know we’re in the minority. As we know, it’s not going to be Hakeem Jeffries. Having said that, I think there is an opportunity for Republicans who want to end this chaos to have a dialogue.”

Kilmer also said that Congress shouldn’t vote a man complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection into the Speakership.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a leopard change his spots,” Kilmer said. “I mean, one of his one of the things he’s proudest of is the support of the former president.”

Seattle’s Morning News co-host Dave Ross also offered the idea of making Patrick McHenry a temporary Speaker.

“I think there’s increasing conversation about extending some additional authority to him,” Kilmer responded. “But I think rationally and you heard in the nomination speech that Pete Aguilar gave yesterday when he nominated Hakeem Jeffries, he ended by saying, you know, there is a bipartisan path forward. And it won’t involve Democrats asking for a litany of things that are unreasonable.”

Despite all the chaos, Congress is attempting to keep things running.

“The president has asked for a Supplemental Security appropriations bill that would not just focus on Israel, but on Ukraine. And with some funding for Taiwan as well, the capacity of Congress to engage on that requires us to have a Speaker of the House,” Kilmer said.

“You’ve also seen lawmakers engaging on really two areas one, a resolution reaffirming our nation’s support for Israel in condemning terror attacks, but to a letter that has been strongly bipartisan to the leadership in Egypt, asking for them to work with our government, to create humanitarian corridors to make sure that humanitarian assistance is getting to those in Gaza, and trying to prevent any sort of suffering from from the civilian population there,” Kilmer continued.

