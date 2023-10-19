Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Prepping for the ‘big one’: Where to go and what to put in a go kit

Oct 18, 2023, 6:51 PM

Image: A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on an iPhone in Los Angel...

A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on an iPhone in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2019. Seconds before a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the Northern California coast, an alert sent by phone warned 3 million people to "Drop, cover, hold on." (File photo by Richard Vogel, AP)

(File photo by Richard Vogel, AP)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Do you remember where you were when the Nisqually earthquake hit Feb. 28, 2001?

That’s KIRO Newsradio host Dave Ross during that earthquake. He stopped, dropped and held on.

It was a 6.8 magnitude earthquake and it caused $4 billion in damage.

Seattle resident Patty Evans recalls where she was when it hit.

“I was just about to go on a conference call with one of my graphic designers, and we were in a conference room, and we heard the mini blinds shaking against glass,” Evans said. “And we heard the shaking of the mini blinds before we actually felt the movement of the building. But it was pretty clear something was going on. So we just dove under the table and held on for the longest time.”

MyNorthwest tracker: The latest earthquakes recorded around Seattle

Evans did exactly what you are supposed to do in the event of an earthquake and so did Dave Ross in 2001.

International ShakeOut Day and earthquake prep

Wednesday (Oct. 19) is International ShakeOut Day, when “millions of people worldwide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home.”

At 10:19 a.m. (local time), people all over the world practicing earthquake safety. You can get more information about the drills from the Great ShakeOut website, which is run by the Southern California Earthquake Center in coordination with multiple federal agencies.

The Great ShakeOut site says in the event of a significant earthquake, you should drop, cover and hold on.

Drop where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and reduces your chances of being hit by falling or flying objects.

Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand.

  • If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath for shelter.
  • If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall.
  • Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs.

Hold on until the shaking stops.

  • If you’re under shelter, hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts
  • If you’re not under shelter, hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

Building go kits

You should also have a go kit. Ready.gov, an official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that is part of a campaign designed to” educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies and disasters,” described a disaster supplies kit as “a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.”

If you want to get pre-made go kits, big box stores carry them. Also, a recent search on Amazon for “go kits” produced hundreds of results. You can make your own and fill it with items you think you would need, depending on your location.

“A typical go kit is going to have essentials,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist and emergency planner Ted Buehner said. “So food, water, medicines, cash, anything along those lines, it’s got everything you really need, when you need to take off, maybe some additional clothing. If it’s during the winter season, maybe some blankets and warm clothing and things along those lines.”

Recent event: 4.3-magnitude earthquake felt across Puget Sound region

Buehner also reminds us that earthquakes can occur at any hour of the day and “we spend a third of our lives in bed.” So, he keeps gloves, a flashlight, glow sticks and even a hardhat under his bed. He also said he keeps a pair of hard-soled shoes nearby. There’s a reason for that.

“And you might ask why hard soled shoes? When we have an earthquake, the most prominent injuries that occur are the result of things that fall and break on the floor,” Buehner said. “So the most common injury that is cutting your feet on broken glass.”

Tey Thach, an operations resilience coordinator at the City of Seattle Office of Emergency Management also offered advice on building a kit, saying it isn’t getting everything right now.

“I think the most important thing is to take small, actionable steps towards getting the kit. You don’t have to get everything all at once,” Thach said. “You can, get (some) items here and there a monthly because a lot of folks think or feel that getting a kit all at once is overwhelming. In addition to that, a kit is great. But another thing to think about is making sure you know your neighbors, making sure you take inventory of what skills your neighbors have, and what skills you can offer what items they have because having a strong community safety net is great.”

Warning not sent: Why you didn’t get an alert about the recent earthquake

Thach said for more information on how to prepare for the big one you can head to the city of Seattle’s website and download a “how to” kit. (The PDF can be found here.)

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

KIRO Newsradio

wsdot glide path...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT: Washington roads are on a ‘glide path to failure’

While the new $13 billion budget does put $700 million a year into maintenance, Millar said that's about $300 million less than his agency needs.

7 hours ago

Rep. Derek Kilmer...

Bill Kaczaraba

Rep. Derek Kilmer: ‘There has to be potential for an enlightened path forward’

"I think there has to be potential for an enlightened path forward," Kilmer said despite Rep. Jim Jordan's struggles to become House speaker.

9 hours ago

sumner ryan house...

Feliks Banel

Citizens battle Sumner to save city-owned Ryan House

News of a plan by the City of Sumner to tear down the historic Ryan House in downtown Sumner has raised the ire of some residents there.

10 hours ago

Image: Travis Gienger stands with the largest pumpkin ever recorded. The pumpkin weighed 2,749 poun...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Giant world-record pumpkin seeds sell for how much?

I talked with Travis Gienger, now the world-record holder for growing the largest pumpkin ever. It was recorded at 2,749 pounds.

10 hours ago

Image: Charge nurse Liliana Palacios makes a phone call while nurse Rocky Dixon, left, plans patien...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: We aren’t doing enough for nurses, who are leaving in droves

Many are leaving the profession of nursing, and, in some cases, they're taking their own lives as well.

2 days ago

Image: The prices of various types of gas are seen at a Western Washington 76 gas station on Oct. 1...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: These gas prices are getting out of control!

In much of the rest of the United States, gas is still halfway affordable at around $3.60 per gallon, according to AAA. But not here in Washington!

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Prepping for the ‘big one’: Where to go and what to put in a go kit