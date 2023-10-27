Frost, ice return to Puget Sound, but expect Halloween to be dry

Brrrrr … the season’s first taste of winter-like cold has arrived. Nighttime and morning temperatures will likely dip to at least the freezing mark and, for the more outlying areas, well into the 20s through the weekend.

It is time to take some protective actions, such as moving frost and freeze-sensitive potted plants indoors. Other actions include disconnecting and draining hoses and placing those insulated covers on outdoor faucets. If there are windows that leak cold air from the outside, adding insulation to those windows will help and help with heating bills too!

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Seattle and Puget Sound region overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with temperatures near freezing creating frost and ice on roads in the area.

Following the soggy weather system earlier this week, higher pressure aloft has taken residence just off the coast, clearing skies.

In addition, the season’s first surge of cooler air from the interior of Western Canada will continue to move from the Fraser River canyon into Western Washington heading into the weekend. The result is the freezing temperatures for much of the region each morning.

On the bright side, late October sunshine will prevail each day. The high-pressure system is aloft, and the dry weather is expected to hold on through Halloween. Trick-or-treaters will have dry conditions for their neighborhood adventures, though temperatures will be rather cool in the 40s during the evening.

Like a switch, though, wetter, milder weather returns as the calendar rolls over to November. Yet, in the meantime, have that ice scraper handy and watch for icy spots on the roads each morning through the weekend, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.