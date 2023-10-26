Missing fisherman found alive 2 days after Coast Guard ended search

One of two missing fishermen from the fishing boat “Evening” was found alive in a life raft in the Pacific Ocean off Canada’s Vancouver Island, approximately 70 miles Northwest of Cape Flattery, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon. Local residents spotted him and he was transported to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the “Evening” just two days before the man’s discovery. He’s reported to be in stable condition.

#BreakingNews (1/2) #UPDATE 1 of the 2 missing mariners was located alive in a life raft approx. 70 miles NW of Cape Flattery, by good Samaritans. The man was transported to shore by @CoastGuardCAN in coordination with @VicJRCC_CCCOS. He’s reported to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Qb2QhwIKb3 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 26, 2023

The 43-foot fishing boat was reported missing after departing Washington’s coast nearly two weeks ago. The boat and its crew left Grays Harbor Oct. 12 and were due back Oct. 15.

The boat belonged to Henry Fisheries Inc., located in Aberdeen, for more than 20 years before it was sold to a private party in July. The buyer of the boat was the captain on board, according to Henry Fisheries, with an unknown crewman on board as well.

“The boat was built in 1941, but it was in excellent shape,” Wanda, an employee with Henry Fisheries, told MyNorthwest earlier this week. Wanda also stated the boat has only had four or five owners in its lifetime.

“My husband fished with it, salmon fishing by himself on that boat for the last 15 years, give or take,” Wanda continued. “But it’s late in the year for a fishing expedition like this. There’s no season for Albacore, long as they keep biting, but once the weather starts turning, it’s late in the year to go out like that.”