MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Missing fisherman found alive 2 days after Coast Guard ended search

Oct 26, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest) Photo of the fishing boat "Evening" before it departed Grays Harbor. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One of two missing fishermen from the fishing boat “Evening” was found alive in a life raft in the Pacific Ocean off Canada’s Vancouver Island, approximately 70 miles Northwest of Cape Flattery, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon. Local residents spotted him and he was transported to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the “Evening” just two days before the man’s discovery. He’s reported to be in stable condition.

More water rescues: 4 found clinging to hull of overturned boat off New Jersey rescued, taken to hospital

The 43-foot fishing boat was reported missing after departing Washington’s coast nearly two weeks ago. The boat and its crew left Grays Harbor Oct. 12 and were due back Oct. 15.

The boat belonged to Henry Fisheries Inc., located in Aberdeen, for more than 20 years before it was sold to a private party in July. The buyer of the boat was the captain on board, according to Henry Fisheries, with an unknown crewman on board as well.

“The boat was built in 1941, but it was in excellent shape,” Wanda, an employee with Henry Fisheries, told MyNorthwest earlier this week. Wanda also stated the boat has only had four or five owners in its lifetime.

More from US Coast Guard: Aircrew rescues 3 after boat gets stuck on rocky shore by Lopez Island

“My husband fished with it, salmon fishing by himself on that boat for the last 15 years, give or take,” Wanda continued. “But it’s late in the year for a fishing expedition like this. There’s no season for Albacore, long as they keep biting, but once the weather starts turning, it’s late in the year to go out like that.”

