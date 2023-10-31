Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

I-405 to close over the weekend for overpass demolition

Oct 31, 2023, 5:02 AM | Updated: 7:36 am

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)...

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

For those that didn’t know, going in and picking out a broken girder or two in the middle of the bridge is pretty complicated, expensive and time-consuming. It’s been over a year since a truck hit the Lind Avenue overpass in Renton. This weekend, southbound Interstate 405 will have to close for demolition.

In June 2022, a trailer carrying a backhoe went under the Lind Avenue overpass of southbound I-405. It was too tall.

More on WA traffic: 3 killed in wrong-way I-90 crash on Mercer Island

“When the backhoe’s arm hit the bridge, it actually hit five of the eight girders,” the Washington Department of Transportation’s Tom Pearce said. “The collision damaged it to the point where it’s just more efficient to replace the entire span than replace the individual girders.”

The solution would have been different if it had hit all the girders.

“It broke some girders, but it didn’t break others,” Pearce said. “It basically broke every other girder, so going in and picking out a broken girder or two in the middle of the bridge is pretty complicated and expensive and time-consuming.”

So, the overpass has to come down. Only the span over southbound I-405 needs to be demolished. This weekend’s closure won’t impact northbound I-405.

“We will need a full closure of southbound I-405 from 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 to 4:30 a.m. Nov. 6 so that we can demolish the old bridge,” Pearce said.

There will also be some nighttime lane closures this week to re-stripe the freeway for the upcoming work. New lane configurations on southbound I-405 through the area will remain until the span is replaced.

“It’ll take about two to three months to rebuild the north span of the overpass, and so we hope to open sometime in early 2024,” Pearce said.

I asked Pearce why it took so long to get to this. He said replacing an overpass isn’t the most straightforward job.

“First, we had to assess the damage and determine the best way to fix the bridge, then we had to create designs, and we had to go out to bid and hire a contractor,” Pearce said.

More from Chokepoints: Washington roads are on a ‘glide path to failure’

The overpass has been open to bikes and pedestrians since the accident, but that won’t be the case in the future. About 16,000 vehicles a day use the Lind Avenue overpass.

Southbound I-405 drivers will be detoured off the freeway at Talbot Road. The detour route will take them down Grady Way and back on the freeway at the West Valley Highway. There will also be some nighttime closures of southbound I-405 next month as the girders are installed.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Winter driving...

Nate Connors

Studded-tire season begins again Nov. 1

Nov. 1 is when studded tires become legal in our state. This applies to all vehicles including out of state with no exceptions.

4 days ago

wsdot glide path...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT: Washington roads are on a ‘glide path to failure’

While the new $13 billion budget does put $700 million a year into maintenance, Millar said that's about $300 million less than his agency needs.

13 days ago

I-405, toll; Aerial view of the I-405 express toll lanes in Bothell....

Chris Sullivan

Looking at 2 huge changes: Max tolls and ramp meters

There will be a vote on whether to start the public outreach process, which includes research on the impacts of raising the prices.

14 days ago

i-90 construction season end...

Chris Sullivan

Construction season comes to an end as I-90 work wraps east of Snoqualmie Pass

The construction is coming to an end as work on Interstate 90 wraps up. It's been a successful year, but most of the work can't be seen by drivers.

19 days ago

revive i-5 seattle...

Nate Connors

Revive I-5 returns to Seattle, but maybe not where you expected

Remember how bad traffic was when Revive I-5 went through downtown Seattle? Well, it just started again, this time a little further south.

21 days ago

spokane street bridge...

Chris Sullivan

W. Seattle Low Bridge to close for a week due to mechanical repairs

West Seattle is about to lose one of its two bridges to downtown. The Lower Spokane Street Bridge will close for about week, starting this weekend.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

I-405 to close over the weekend for overpass demolition