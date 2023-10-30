Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect wanted in Poulsbo murder caught, second man remains at large

Oct 30, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

suspect poulsbo murder...

(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff)

(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One of two suspects wanted in connection with a murder in Poulsbo in early October has been caught; the other suspect involved still has not been captured, however.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they caught 26-year-old Aksel Strom in Pacific County after he was pursued twice by deputies.

Strom and Caleb R. Sloan are wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Poulsbo on Oct. 3.

The search started after someone reported a gunshot near the corner of Lincoln Road and Big Rock Lane in Poulsbo. Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies found a man unresponsive. Despite deputies performing first aid on the man, he died at the scene.

Sloan is described as a white man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Strom was booked into Kitsap County Jail for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Any information sent to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office could be eligible for a $1,000 reward if it leads to Sloan’s arrest.

