Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DAVE ROSS

Ross: Palestinian minister asks UN for peace, Israelis look back to genocide

Nov 1, 2023, 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:15 am

Palestinian Israelis UN...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Israeli United Nations Ambassador Gilad Erdan speaks during a Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war at U.N. headquarters on October 30, 2023 in New York City. The Security Council held an emergency meeting requested by the United Arab Emirates seeking a binding resolution demanding that Israel accept a humanitarian pause to the fighting as it begins its ground operation in Gaza. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Commissioner-General of Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees Philippe Lazzarini were called to brief members of the Council regarding the situation on the ground. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

On Monday, at the United Nations, Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, pleaded with the members of the UN Security Council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

“Mr. President, 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza face death every day and every night,” al-Maliki pleaded. “Save them, save them. Look at them as human beings.”

More from Dave Ross: With new photo AI how are we supposed to trust our friends’ vacation photos?

But in his remarks, he ignored the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, and Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, whose grandfather perished at Auschwitz, was having none of it. For him, this was 1939 all over again.

“The villages in southern Israel that were invaded by Hamas terrorists were peaceful agricultural villages,” Erdan said. “Entire Israeli families were turned into smoke and ash, no different than the fate that my grandfather’s family met in Auschwitz.”

Does that sound like someone who’s going to accept a truce?

The Palestinian foreign affairs minister argued that the war will never work.

“We have said time and time again, there is no military solution to this conflict,” al-Maliki said.

But for the Israeli Ambassador, there absolutely is a military solution.

“We were shown the genocide of the Jew-hatred did not die with Hitler,” Erdan said. “But the difference between 1939 and today is that today, Jews have a strong state and a powerful military. We are lions of Judah, and we will defend ourselves against those that seek to annihilate us.”

And as for the idea of calling a cease-fire?

“Calling for a ceasefire is no different than calling off D-day in 1944,” Erdan said.

And then – something I did not expect, the Israeli UN Ambassador took a yellow Star of David – and pinned it to his chest.

Another way of saying, Never Again.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross

photo ai trust...

Dave Ross

Ross: With new photo AI how are we supposed to trust our friends’ vacation photos?

I have to think we’re prepared for this because we’ve all been faking photos long before AI. We’ve all air-brushed our history one way or another.

1 day ago

guns shop mass shooting...

Dave Ross

Ross: Gun shops should have their own network to prevent mass shootings

The latest detail in that shooting in Maine offers some hope, the shooter had been turned away by a local gun shop when he tried to buy a silencer

2 days ago

Flight instructor Joseph Bryant works with Chin-ting Chou (L) of Taiwan and Nemanja Nedelikovic of ...

Dave Ross

Ross: How do you figure out when the people you trust are about to snap?

When do the right hands become the wrong hands? You can’t subject everyone to daily drug tests or mental health evaluations

6 days ago

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House floor after being ousted as Speaker of the House at...

Dave Ross

Ross: There’s a way to reduce the deficit, and it’s actually collecting taxes

Wouldn’t it be great whoever becomes Speaker stops this unproductive government shutdown and uses unpaid taxes recovered by the IRS to reduce the deficit.

7 days ago

fear flying pilots...

Dave Ross

Ross: I have a newfound fear of flying, I’m scared of the pilots

First, I want to acknowledge that the most dangerous part of any flight is the drive to the airport, especially if you get dropped off on the upper roadway at SEA.

8 days ago

raking leaves...

Dave Ross

Ross: Raking your leaves might not be worth it, I drive over mine

Every year, homeowners fall into the same debate: is it more responsible to rake your leaves or let them rot in place?

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Ross: Palestinian minister asks UN for peace, Israelis look back to genocide