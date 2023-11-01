Ross: Palestinian minister asks UN for peace, Israelis look back to genocide

On Monday, at the United Nations, Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, pleaded with the members of the UN Security Council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

“Mr. President, 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza face death every day and every night,” al-Maliki pleaded. “Save them, save them. Look at them as human beings.”

But in his remarks, he ignored the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, and Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, whose grandfather perished at Auschwitz, was having none of it. For him, this was 1939 all over again.

“The villages in southern Israel that were invaded by Hamas terrorists were peaceful agricultural villages,” Erdan said. “Entire Israeli families were turned into smoke and ash, no different than the fate that my grandfather’s family met in Auschwitz.”

Does that sound like someone who’s going to accept a truce?

The Palestinian foreign affairs minister argued that the war will never work.

“We have said time and time again, there is no military solution to this conflict,” al-Maliki said.

But for the Israeli Ambassador, there absolutely is a military solution.

“We were shown the genocide of the Jew-hatred did not die with Hitler,” Erdan said. “But the difference between 1939 and today is that today, Jews have a strong state and a powerful military. We are lions of Judah, and we will defend ourselves against those that seek to annihilate us.”

And as for the idea of calling a cease-fire?

“Calling for a ceasefire is no different than calling off D-day in 1944,” Erdan said.

And then – something I did not expect, the Israeli UN Ambassador took a yellow Star of David – and pinned it to his chest.

Another way of saying, Never Again.

