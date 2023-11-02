Seattle Police investigate after man killed in University District

Seattle Police (SPD) are investigating after a man in his 50s was killed Thursday morning in the city’s University District. The incident happened in the 5500 block of University Way Northeast around 1:30 a.m.

“I’m a little concerned, a little shocked,” said Michael, a neighbor.

“I heard there was a lot of crime in Seattle, so I’m not surprised,” Gwenyth said. “I just don’t like that it happened near where I live.”

When officers arrived, a 52-year-old man told them the victim — in his late 50s — was his roommate. The man showed the police the residence where the victim was located.

The victim was found with severe injuries, and later died at the scene. There is no word on what led up to this or if a weapon was involved.

The SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit collected evidence. The 52-year-old is being questioned by Homicide Unit detectives.

Downtown Seattle Stabbing

A man was stabbed overnight near 3rd and Pike streets in downtown Seattle.

Witnesses tell Seattle Police the victim was able to walk to 4th and Pike, where he was treated for his injuries. He was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The male suspect fled into the light rail tunnel at Westlake after the assault. Police are still looking for him.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest