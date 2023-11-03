Former guard indicted for bribery, smuggling drugs into King County Jail

A former corrections officer at the King County Jail is accused of smuggling narcotics into the facility.

Tessa Gorman, acting US attorney for the Western District of Washington, said the guard, Mosses Ramos, 39, who lives in Milton, WA, accepted bribes to bring methamphetamine and fentanyl to two prisoners between March and May of this year after receiving a payment of an estimated $5,000.

More news: WA Congresswoman announces $1.3M in federal funding for Kirkland Jail Addiction Treatment

In all, six people were indicted. Two are inmates currently serving sentences in the King County Jail. Three co-conspirators are described as outside associates of the prisoners.

Gorman says the FBI worked closely with King County law enforcement on the investigation.

“Our obligation in public corruption settings is to make sure people who have taken oaths to protect and to serve, and are entrusted with such power, are held to account when they abuse that power,” Gorman said.

Four people made their first appearance in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Ramos and accused co-conspirators Neca Silvestre, 38, of Kent, and Kayara Zepeda Montero, 27, of Seattle, pleaded not guilty to charges. The third alleged conspirator, 38-year-old Katrina Cazares of Burien, did not make a plea because her attorney was not present.

“We did not ask for detention; they were released,” said Gorman.

The two inmates, Michael Anthony Barquet, 37, and Francisco Montero, 25, will make their appearances at a later date.

They are already incarcerated at the King County Jail.

A trial date has been set for Jan. 8, 2024.

A statement from Dennis Folk, President of the King County Corrections Guild, praised the arrest and indictments.

We want to emphasize that the actions of one individual should not tarnish the reputation of our dedicated corrections officers who work tirelessly to maintain the safety and security of our communities. Our members remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding the law and providing a safe environment for all residents in our custody and to the community which we serve.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also issued a statement praising the actions of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

We are grateful for the partnership between the FBI, the United States Attorney’s Office, the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, which allowed us to swiftly expand our internal investigation and ultimately led to today’s indictments. The charges alleged in this indictment represent not just a breach of public safety, but a disdain for the trust placed in those we count on to serve and protect.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa