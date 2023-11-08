Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: The hidden benefit of Social Security, funding our volunteers

Nov 8, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 8:54 am

A food bank volunteer prepares a free food basket of two young women in New York. (Photo by © Vivi...

A food bank volunteer prepares a free food basket of two young women in New York. (Photo by © Viviane Moos/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Photo by © Viviane Moos/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Last week, I talked about my generous social security check and questioned whether those of us who would get along fine without that money should be getting it.

That prompted a note from a listener in Everett named Meg, who wanted to point out that retirees earned that money not just because they paid into the system but because of how hard many of them work in retirement.

More from Dave Ross: The sun is setting on Seattle and it’s got me all mopey and restless

“Just want you to know that I am retired, receiving Social Security, and volunteering. Every nonprofit I volunteer with would not function without retired people with the time, interest, and energy to help it function,” Meg wrote.

And so, she looks at Social Security as a kind of compensation for the volunteer work that becomes a second career for so many retirees.

So, I wrote back to ask her how she was volunteering.

It turns out Meg retired at age 66 after 30 years in the Everett School District, and now, at age 70, here’s what’s on her calendar.

First, she volunteers at the Everett Clubhouse for mental health rehabilitation, where she also serves on the advisory board. She has a personal interest because her son is living with mental illness, and she and her husband have taken on the responsibility of making sure he has stable housing and good counseling.

But it doesn’t stop there, she is also a deacon at her church, providing rides to get senior citizens to their medical appointments, as well as preparing meals. She is also a member of “PEO International,” which supports women’s education through scholarships and loans.

And finally – since her daughter is an elementary school librarian – she volunteers at the school library. Not just to support her daughter but because the kids are so adorable.

So that’s a pretty busy retirement.

In her note, Meg asked whether there was any research on the economic value of retired volunteers.

It turns out there is! A study by Americorps estimates that each year, about one and a half million Washingtonians participate in volunteer service, with their work estimated to contribute $4.1 billion worth of services. And in this state, people over the age of 65 provided about 28% of all the volunteer hours worked.

So that’s another way to look at Social Security: It gives retired people the freedom to participate in the causes they really care about, the schools, the churches, the meal programs, all of which make life a little easier and help keep communities together.

The point being you can’t just focus on what Social Security costs without also acknowledging what it gives back.

Thanks, Meg.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

daylight savings time...

Dave Ross

Ross: The sun is setting on Seattle and it’s got me all mopey and restless

Yesterday evening, I stood in the kitchen and looked out at the backyard. You know what I saw? Nothing. Because suddenly it’s very dark at 5 p.m.

1 day ago

Image:Jesse Cabe, center, and other registered nurses work in an ICU....

Frank Sumrall

Jack and Spike Show: A nurse is ‘one of the most difficult jobs ever’ amid strikes

More than 1,300 nurses at PRMCE will go on strike next week after UFCW 3000, the largest union in Washington, gave PRMCE a 10-day strike notice last week.

2 days ago

Image: Pro-Palestinian protesters were at the Port of Tacoma on Nov. 6, 2023 attempting to block wh...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: ‘I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group’

"I don't believe it's antisemitic to say that I also support innocent Palestinians," Ursula Reutin writes.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Footage of protesters blocking the Port of Tacoma, delaying possible military ship headed to Israel

Our own Sam Campbell was in Tacoma this morning, capturing footage of a protest at the Port of Tacoma. A ship is reportedly being stocked with military equipment headed for Israel, these protesters were attempting to stop the ship from heading out to sea.

2 days ago

bezos leaving seattle...

Dave Ross

Ross: Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle, but did he really live here anyway?

But let’s put this in perspective. Our billionaires may call Seattle “home” – but how much time do they really get to spend here?

2 days ago

drug use metro...

Frank Sumrall

Jack & Spike Show: Jail is one motivator to stop Metro drug use

A study confirmed that traces of illegal drugs being used on Metro buses linger and stick around for others to inhale second-handed.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Ross: The hidden benefit of Social Security, funding our volunteers