Adam Fortney blasts new Snohomish County Sheriff

Strong words from Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, after his opponent declared victory in last week’s election.

Sheriff Fortney said in a Facebook post the election results were not what he wanted.

He accused his opponent Susanna Johnson of character assassination– saying “The saddest thing to me about this entire year is that my opponent won this race by convincing enough of our public that I am a racist.”

Other political news: Hillary Franz ends governor run, shifts to replace Derek Kilmer in U.S. House

Fortney faced two recall attempts after re-hiring fired Deputies, for criticizing the Governor’s stay-home mandate during the pandemic, and recently admitted to committing campaign violations.

Early in Johnson’s campaign, state officials warned her for failing to submit her personal finances on time.

Both Fortney and Johnson started their careers as patrol deputies, and believe in reducing crime and building community trust.

Two years ago, Johnson was recruited by the Bothell Police Department to serve as a Lateral Police Captain and promoted to Deputy Chief. She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

A native of the Pacific Northwest, Johnson lives in Lake Stevens.