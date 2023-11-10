Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Franz ends governor run, shifts to replace Kilmer in U.S. House

Nov 10, 2023, 10:32 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

Hilary franz governor house...

Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced she was running for Governor in 2024 (Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

(Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In an announcement this morning, the Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said that she is dropping out of the race for the next governor of Washington state and instead will be running to represent the 6th Congressional District.

Franz initially announced her candidacy for governor in May but failed to win endorsements of prominent state democrats like incumbent governor Jay Inslee, who instead endorsed comparator and incumbent Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

More election news: It’s concerning’: Election offices in 4 counties evacuated due to white powder

Franz served as the Public Lands Commissioner since 2017, when she ran for the position after Commissioner Peter J. Goldmark retired.

“From climate change to abortion rights, rising costs, threats to democracy, and the gun violence epidemic, the challenges we face today go beyond the borders of our state, and so must our solutions,” Franz said in her new campaign video. “That’s why I’m running for Congress, to lower costs for working families, to get at the root causes of our most intractable problems, and build a future the next generation can count on.”

Franz has been endorsed by incumbent Representative Derek Kilmer, who abruptly announced Thursday he won’t seek a seventh term.

“I’ve looked at life in chapters. The decade I spent working in economic development. The eight years I spent in the Washington State Legislature. The nearly eleven years I’ve already spent in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Kilmer wrote in a press release. “I never intended for this chapter to be something I’d do for the rest of my life, and – as I shared with my kids – I’m excited to start a new chapter when my term is complete.”

Kilmer talked of his time in Congress celebrating his chance to represent his hometown and fondly speaking of his accomplishments like increased broadband access for rural areas, flood relief, funding for small-town ports, and his time with the New Democrat Coalition.

MyNorthwest Politics

Threat letter...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local election workers have been under siege since 2020. Now they face fentanyl-laced letters

While workers were counting ballots for primary elections in August, the elections office in King County, Washington, received a suspicious envelope that turned out to contain trace amounts of fentanyl.

3 hours ago

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Fewer than 500 votes divide verdict for Tacoma’s ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

21 hours ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

21 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Aragon falls behind Mosqueda in tight race for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council's at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017.

22 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Woo’s lead over Morales slims for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Morales is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2. She first assumed office on January 1, 2020.

22 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Kettle reaches 10,000 votes as he leads incumbent Lewis to represent District 7

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% of the vote.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Franz ends governor run, shifts to replace Kilmer in U.S. House