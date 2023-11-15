More than 50,000 Pierce County residents lose power

More than 55,000 homes have experienced a power outage in Pierce County from last night to this afternoon, according to KIRO 7, with crews working to restore power.

According to Peninsula Light Company, there were more than 31,000 customers without power, as of 11:30 a.m. Additionally, 437 people in Mason County lost power.

Routine testing on a transmission system was the main cause of the massive power outage in the South Sound. Tacoma Public Utilities says crews were testing the line between Cushman Power Plants and Northeast Tacoma when something went wrong.

Peninsula Light Company described the power outage as a “system-wide transmission outage.”

PenLight is experiencing a system wide transmission outage. We appreciate your patience as we investigate. Updates to follow. — Peninsula Light Co. (@PenLightCo) November 15, 2023

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, it is “investigating the cause and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

We’re aware of a widespread power outage impacting over 23,000 customers and are working to gather more information. Our crews are investigating the cause and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Follow restoration efforts at https://t.co/DsH127j1sY. pic.twitter.com/5lLI9szYO8 — Tacoma Public Utilities (@MyTPU) November 15, 2023

“TPU is stating power has been restored since 12 p.m.,” Jessica Wilson, a Tacoma Public Utilities spokeperson, told KIRO Newsradio. “Our crews were actually able to restore power within about 35 to 40 minutes.”

TPU cited there were 24 total power outages in the region, including 21 unplanned ones. Nearly half of them have occurred at Rustin Point with other outages logged in Tacoma, University Place and parts of Fircrest. Most of the reported outages occurred just before 11 a.m., according to the reported outages.

Areas affected include Gig Harbor, Fox Island, Purdy, Vaughn, Home, Lakebay and Longbranch.

An investigation into the outage is currently underway.

