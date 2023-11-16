Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Politics is war by other means

Nov 16, 2023, 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:07 am

Sen. Markwayne Mullin. (Getty Images)

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

We all know that bullies are a problem. It’s bad enough in the classroom, but it’s really bad when that attitude persists into adulthood and plays out among people in important positions.

As happened during that now-famous Senate hearing this week – the confrontation between Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and Teamsters President Sean O’Brien:

CLIP: “You want to do it now….you’re a United States Senator.

Does that remind you of something?

CLIP “Gentlemen you can’t fight in here this is the war room”

And yet, there’s another famous quote that says: Politics is war by other means. So confrontations like this shouldn’t surprise us, because that’s the whole point of having a Congress– to bring people with deep disagreements together and hope something constructive emerges.

Markwayne Mullin is a United States Senator, a title which implies a level of decorum, but he felt bullied, and wanted to set an example:

MULLIN: “I tell my kid…should be taught a lesson.”

He explained in a series of interviews yesterday that he saw Sean O’Brien, head of the teamsters, as a typical online bully.

More Dave Ross: Artificial Intelligence bringing a non-human approach to health care

And I would note that on his “X” account Mr. O’Brien has adopted the handle “@Teamsters SOB”– which I suppose could stand for Sean O’Brien, but maybe not.

And the Senator – who was once an MMA fighter – says keyboard bullies like him need consequences:

MULLIN: “I’m not supposed to sit there and absorb… or stand up to ’em”

Stand up to ’em! And to his credit, he wasn’t talking about a duel, no weapons – just two men doing what men do to avoid too much thinking.

And after a few bruises, they might have decided all on their own that talking things out would be a better idea after all.

Or not…

MARKWAYNE: …it just is gonna be a bite.”

OK, I think you’ve made your point.

Listen to Seattle's Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O'Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM.

Ross: Politics is war by other means