Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Turning the Constitution on itself

Nov 21, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial a...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

(Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

In a hearing before the DC Court of Appeals, Donald Trump’s attorney argued that the First Amendment protects his political speech and that the gag order against him in the election tampering case is unconstitutional.

The reason the judge imposed the gag order was the fear that Trump’s social media posts could lead to threats against the court staff – as seemed to happen after his indictment last August when he posted on Truth Social, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

A few days later, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan received a voicemail death threat from a woman in Texas. But at yesterday’s hearing, Trump’s lawyer downplayed that threat, basically saying the caller was a crackpot.

“That particular threatener is an unemployed, mentally unstable, heavy alcoholic who sits on her couch, drinking beer all day, according to her father, never leaves the apartment and watches the news,” John Sauer, one of Trump’s attorneys, said. “She doesn’t get her news from social media. Then she makes angry threatening calls.”

So, no big deal and clearly no reason to gag his client.

Another Dave Ross Commentary: Helping the hungry comes with gratitude that goes both ways

And that prompted Appeals Court Judge Patricia Millet to challenge Trump’s attorney with a series of hypothetical situations, including this one:

“So is it your position that if he communicates through a social media post, ‘Hey witness X, I know the prosecutor is bothering you trying to get you say bad things about me, be patriot. Don’t cooperate.’ Does that communication violate the release condition?” Circuit Judge Patricia Millett asked.

Trump’s attorney was very reluctant to answer.

“In the context of a political campaign, what is implied as a threat here is core political speech,” Sauer said. “I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Implying there were circumstances where that MIGHT actually be protected free speech.

This will all go before the Supreme Court – but what I was hearing from Trump’s lawyer is an argument that running for political office might allow you to invoke the First Amendment in novel ways. Because if the theme of your campaign is government reform, criticism of the court – which is an arm of the government – would be protected speech.

Imagine an America where drug traffickers could simply announce a presidential campaign, and then, while they’re out on bail, send out social media posts saying – “hey witness X – you might want to save some seats for us at your Thanksgiving dinner in case we stop by…”

And it would all be protected by the First Amendment.

Let Freedom Ring!

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park and the sign entering the park...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Should Seattle consider kids playground at clothing-optional beach?

Should Seattle's only nude beach make way for a children's playground? Gee and Ursula debate the beach's existence.

4 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: West Seattle retail store continues to be vandalized by teenagers

Smash-and-grab thieves have rummaged through the Rush House clothing store in West Seattle multiple times over the past few weeks. The Seattle Police Department is investigating, but no arrests have been reported yet. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell has the details. Read more from Sam here: https://mynorthwest.com/author/scampbell/

23 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seahawks face a tough stretch after difficult loss to Los Angeles Rams

Gee Scott joined Seattle’s Morning News to discuss a difficult Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and how they’ll have to bounce back quickly for their Thanksgiving night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News weekdays from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or […]

23 hours ago

Food Bank...

Dave Ross

Ross: Helping the hungry comes with gratitude that goes both ways

Last week a group of us from KIRO Radio – Management, Sales, and On-Air staff – volunteered at the White Center Food Bank.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Washington state ranks #1 in retail theft

We’re number one! We’re number one! A new study says Washington state is the most impacted by retail crime in the entire US. Who is doing the stealing, and is it fueled by desperation or avarice? The Jack and Spike Show is live every day on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and aged to perfection on […]

4 days ago

FILE - Desks fill a classroom in a high school in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Gaps betw...

L.B. Gilbert

Jack and Spike: People need to know how to spot fake news

All students in California are now required to learn basic media literacy in an attempt to spot fake news and increase critical thinking.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Ross: Turning the Constitution on itself