Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Binance CEO pleads guilty to money laundering in Seattle federal court

Nov 21, 2023, 2:38 PM

binance cryptocurrency...

Blockchain and cryptocurrency Binance founder and CEO Chinese-born Canadian Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, poses during an interview at the technology startups and innovation fair in Paris on May 16, 2022. (Photo: Eric Piermont/Getty Images)

(Photo: Eric Piermont/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to criminal charges of violating U.S. anti-money laundering requirements in a Seattle federal court Tuesday morning. Before pleading guilty, Zhao  stepped down as the company’s chief executive.

The cryptocurrency exchange also agreed to a roughly $4 billion settlement. The plea arrangement with the government resolves a multi-year investigation into the company.

An estimated 1.1 million transactions that violated trade law occurred using Binance, including no measures to prevent traders from engaging with countries under U.S. sanctions, including Iran.

“Binance became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in part because of the crimes it committed — now it is paying one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “The message here should be clear: using new technology to break the law does not make you a disruptor, it makes you a criminal.”

More on cryptocurrency: Founders of crypto mixer sanctioned in Wash. after US cracks down

Binance said in a statement that it made “misguided decisions” as it quickly grew to become the world’s largest crypto exchange and that the settlement acknowledges its “responsibility for historical, criminal compliance violations.”

“Ever since Binance launched its convertible virtual currency platform, it has knowingly evaded the U.S. laws designed to protect these systems,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “Binance was allowing illicit actors to transact freely, supporting activities from child sexual abuse, to illegal narcotics, to terrorism, across more than 100,000 transactions.”

During the proceedings in U.S. District Court, Magistrate Judge Brian A. Tsuchida set Zhao’s sentencing for Feb. 23, however that’s likely to be delayed. He faces a possible guideline sentence range of up to 18 months.

The former CEO and other high-ranking Binance employees were charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program and for willfully violating U.S. economic sanctions, according to CNBC. The DOJ stated Zhao violated U.S. law “in a deliberate and calculated effort to profit from the U.S. market without implementing controls required by U.S. law.”

The charges follow civil suits brought earlier this year by both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The DOJ has also recommended the court to impose a $50 million fine on Zhao.

“Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a prepared statement.

More on Changpeng Zhao

Zhao, who also goes by his initials CZ, started operating Binance in 2017 after being a part of the creation of Blockchain, a cryptocurrency financial services company. He also previously served as chief technology officer of another cryptocurrency exchange, OKCoin, before launching Binance.

As of July 2022, Binance became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Zhao ranked as the 68th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index that was updated Nov. 20. He has an approximate net worth of $23.5 billion.

Binance has been the target of money laundering investigations by multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, with said investigations heating up over the last 12 months. The SEC targeted the company with an expansive lawsuit in June, according to CNBC, alleging that Binance was running an illegal securities exchange and mishandling customer funds.

From the Dori Monson archives: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

Through 13 charges brought against Binance by the SEC, the cryptocurrency firm was accused of commingling billions of dollars in customer money with Binance’s own funds. The now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX faced similar allegations.

Binance made waves late last year in the wake of the collapse of FTX — once the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange — when Zhao proposed creating a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that his company is looking at creating “an industry recovery fund, to help projects which are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis.”

Earlier this month, a New York jury convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud for stealing at least $10 billion from customer and investors.

Contributing: The Associated Press

MyNorthwest News

Whidbey plane...

Bill Kaczaraba

All 9 aboard military plane from Whidbey Naval Air Station that overshot runway escape injury

All nine aboard a U.S. Navy plane from Whibey Naval Air Station that overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii have survived, the military said Monday.

51 minutes ago

(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)...

L.B. Gilbert

Standoff suspect killed in Bremerton was wanted for murder

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was shot and killed by at least one of the law enforcement officers on the scene.

3 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Judge bars media cameras in University of Idaho slayings case, but the court will livestream

The judge overseeing the case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year is banning members of the media and the public from using cameras

4 hours ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park...

James Lynch

Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

According to Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park.

4 hours ago

Image: An encampment near Burien City Hall...

Kate Stone and Lisa Brooks

Burien needs to act quickly to get $1M in homeless aid

A Burien City Council meeting may have been the last chance to decide if they will accept a $1 million offer to address the city's homelessness crisis.

5 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Gary Horcher, KIRO 7 News

‘When you’re poor, you can’t recover’: Spiking crime repeatedly targets people with low income

In Pierce County, data shows crime overall is down this year, but two things stick out. Armed robberies are up 32% above average levels, and auto theft is up 34% overall.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Binance CEO pleads guilty to money laundering in Seattle federal court