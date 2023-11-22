Clearapathra crowned as Lynnwood snow plow naming contest champion

Clearapathra outduels finalists Powasaurus Rex and Sir Plows-A-Lot to become the official name of Lynnwood’s newest snow plow.

The City of Lynnwood, alongside its public works department, hosts a snow plow-naming contest every time a newly-acquired snow plow that bares no name.

Introducing our newly named snow plow…Clearapathra! This fall, we asked the community to help us name our third snow plow, joining the ranks of “Snobi Wan Kenobi” and “Plowy McPlowface.” pic.twitter.com/Ok0o9ypywH — City of Lynnwood (@lynnwood) November 21, 2023

This is Lynnwood’s third snow plow naming contest, with previous winners named “Snobi Wan Kenobi” and “Plowy McPlowface.”

The snow plow in need of a new name is a 10-foot-long American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of the 2009 International Workstar. A decal of the name “Clearapathra” will be attached to the plow.

The Big Leplowski, Betty Whiteout, Darth Blader, Blade Runner and David Plowie are other names for snow plows that have received votes in the citywide naming contest.