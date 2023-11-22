Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Clearapathra crowned as Lynnwood snow plow naming contest champion

Nov 21, 2023, 4:20 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

clearapathra lynnwood snow plow...

The City of Lynnwood's newest snow plow, Clearapathra. (Photo courtesy of City of Lynnwood)

(Photo courtesy of City of Lynnwood)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Clearapathra outduels finalists Powasaurus Rex and Sir Plows-A-Lot to become the official name of Lynnwood’s newest snow plow.

The City of Lynnwood, alongside its public works department, hosts a snow plow-naming contest every time a newly-acquired snow plow that bares no name.

More on Lynnwood snow plow naming contest: Clearapathra, Sir Plows-A-Lot among finalists for Lynnwood snow plow naming contest

This is Lynnwood’s third snow plow naming contest, with previous winners named “Snobi Wan Kenobi” and “Plowy McPlowface.”

The snow plow in need of a new name is a 10-foot-long American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of the 2009 International Workstar. A decal of the name “Clearapathra” will be attached to the plow.

More on WA’s changing weather: Mountain forecasts: The vital difference between ‘freezing level’ and ‘snow level’

The Big Leplowski, Betty Whiteout, Darth Blader, Blade Runner and David Plowie are other names for snow plows that have received votes in the citywide naming contest.

