Thanksgiving treat twists: Seahawks to serve holiday-themed dishes at Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating the team’s first-ever National Football League (NFL) home game on Thanksgiving Day with a series of holiday-themed concession items to mark the occasion.

Lumen Field will be setting of the league’s lone prime-time game Thursday night when the Seahawks host their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers and the fans in attendance will be able to get a taste of Thanksgiving throughout the stadium with turkey, cranberry and pumpkin spice all on the menu.

For those in attendance who want to keep the Thanksgiving Day food and fun going late into the evening, these items will be available inside the stadium, according to a news release from the team:

Served hot off the smoker, the smoked turkey leg will be available at both Ticketmaster Tailgate and in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza at the north end of the stadium. The turkey leg will only be available before the game kicks off.

The Thanksgiving hot dog will be accessible at the PNW Grille near Section 113. The stadium classic will be topped with smoked turkey, gravy, cranberry relish and crispy fired onions.

Dubbed by the team as “Lumen Field’s newest concession concept,” Big Walt’s Kitchen was inspired and created with legendary Seahawks offensive lineman Walter Jones. This Thanksgiving, the eatery will serve 284 Cranberry Orange Glazed Tenders. Walt’s Kitchen locations can be found on the Main Level (near section 126) and on Summit Level (near section 321). Harvey’s, which opened in Western Washington in 1952, will make a special gingersnap popcorn available to fans at Lumen Field. The team’s release describes the sweet treat as “buttery and sweet toffee popcorn with a taste of ginger.” Finally, Nutty Squirrel Gelato is a “small family-owned Seattle business serving local-centric Italian homemade small batch,” the team said in its release. The company’s current flavor — Pumpkin Spice Gelato — is made with butter from Normandy milk. Harvey’s gingersnap popcorn and Nutty Squirrel’s Pumpkin Spice Gelato are both gluten free and they will be available at Grab & Go stands located throughout the stadium. More from Lumen Field: Different food options, new tech debuted for Seahawks’ 2023 season At the beginning of the season, the Seahawks said Lumen Field’s First & Goal Hospitality, operated by Levy, created a new food and beverage program “to shine a light on Seattle’s culinary scene,” called Home Taste Advantage. The program “fosters community connection through an unrivaled collection of nearly 40 local restaurateurs, whose offerings fans will enjoy across the venue,” the release reads. More than 25 of the restaurant partners serving at the stadium this season are within five miles of the stadium neighborhoods of SODO, Chinatown/International District and Pioneer Square, the Seahawks said earlier this year. Seahawks’ Thanksgiving Day history

The Seahawks are 2-2 in their history on Thanksgiving Day, with all of their games played away from the Pacific Northwest.

The team went 1-2 in Dallas against the Cowboys with a win in 1986 sandwiched between losses in 1980 and 2008.

Top 5 in the NFL: PETA praises Lumen Field for its vegan-friendly food options

The Seahawks’ last game on the holiday came when they defeated the 49ers 19-3 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in November 2014. Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Robert Turbin and Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals to account for the winning team’s scoring that day. The Seahawks went 12-4 during that regular season and advanced to Super Bowl XLIX.