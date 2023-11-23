Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Thanksgiving treat twists: Seahawks to serve holiday-themed dishes at Lumen Field

Nov 23, 2023, 6:30 AM

Image: Smoked Turkey Leg: Hot off the smoker, the meat has a smokiness that permeates every bite. It will be available before the Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23, 2023 at Seattle's Lumen Field. Image: Thanksgiving Hot Dog: The stadium staple is topped with smoked turkey, gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy-fired onions. It will be available at Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23, 2023 at Seattle's Lumen Field. Image: Big Walt's Cranberry Orange Glazed Tenders will be available at the Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23, 2023 at Seattle's Lumen Field. Image: Gingersnap Harvey's Popcorn: A special popcorn, with buttery and sweet toffee and a taste of ginger from Harvey's will be available at the Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23, 2023 at Seattle's Lumen Field. Image: Pumpkin Spice Gelato from Nutty Squirrel Gelato will be available at the Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23, 2023 at Seattle's Lumen Field.
Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating the team’s first-ever National Football League (NFL) home game on Thanksgiving Day with a series of holiday-themed concession items to mark the occasion.

Lumen Field will be setting of the league’s lone prime-time game Thursday night when the Seahawks host their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers and the fans in attendance will be able to get a taste of Thanksgiving throughout the stadium with turkey, cranberry and pumpkin spice all on the menu.

For those in attendance who want to keep the Thanksgiving Day food and fun going late into the evening, these items will be available inside the stadium, according to a news release from the team:

Served hot off the smoker, the smoked turkey leg will be available at both Ticketmaster Tailgate and in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza at the north end of the stadium. The turkey leg will only be available before the game kicks off.

The Thanksgiving hot dog will be accessible at the PNW Grille near Section 113. The stadium classic will be topped with smoked turkey, gravy, cranberry relish and crispy fired onions.

Dubbed by the team as “Lumen Field’s newest concession concept,” Big Walt’s Kitchen was inspired and created with legendary Seahawks offensive lineman Walter Jones. This Thanksgiving, the eatery will serve 284 Cranberry Orange Glazed Tenders. Walt’s Kitchen locations can be found on the Main Level (near section 126) and on Summit Level (near section 321).

Harvey’s, which opened in Western Washington in 1952, will make a special gingersnap popcorn available to fans at Lumen Field. The team’s release describes the sweet treat as “buttery and sweet toffee popcorn with a taste of ginger.”

Finally, Nutty Squirrel Gelato is a “small family-owned Seattle business serving local-centric Italian homemade small batch,” the team said in its release. The company’s current flavor — Pumpkin Spice Gelato — is made with butter from Normandy milk.

Harvey’s gingersnap popcorn and Nutty Squirrel’s Pumpkin Spice Gelato are both gluten free and they will be available at Grab & Go stands located throughout the stadium.

More from Lumen Field: Different food options, new tech debuted for Seahawks’ 2023 season

At the beginning of the season, the Seahawks said Lumen Field’s First & Goal Hospitality, operated by Levy, created a new food and beverage program “to shine a light on Seattle’s culinary scene,” called Home Taste Advantage. The program “fosters community connection through an unrivaled collection of nearly 40 local restaurateurs, whose offerings fans will enjoy across the venue,” the release reads.

More than 25 of the restaurant partners serving at the stadium this season are within five miles of the stadium neighborhoods of SODO, Chinatown/International District and Pioneer Square, the Seahawks said earlier this year.

Seahawks’ Thanksgiving Day history

The Seahawks are 2-2 in their history on Thanksgiving Day, with all of their games played away from the Pacific Northwest.

The team went 1-2 in Dallas against the Cowboys with a win in 1986 sandwiched between losses in 1980 and 2008.

Top 5 in the NFL: PETA praises Lumen Field for its vegan-friendly food options

The Seahawks’ last game on the holiday came when they defeated the 49ers 19-3 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in November 2014. Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Robert Turbin and Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals to account for the winning team’s scoring that day. The Seahawks went 12-4 during that regular season and advanced to Super Bowl XLIX.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Holiday cyber criminals...

Micki Gamez

As you travel or buy gifts, cybercriminals are prepping for your holiday trip too

Cybercriminals are counting on the fact that this time of year we're emotional, excited and probably a little stressed out for the holiday season.

2 days ago

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at halftime during Super Bow...

Bill Kaczaraba

The Rolling Stones are coming back to Seattle in 2024

The legendary English band is returning to Seattle in 2024. They will play at Lumen Field.

2 days ago

cinerama date movie reopening...

L.B. Gilbert

Cinerama starts ticket sales for first movie of grand reopening

The beloved movie theater, now renamed to SIFF Cinema Downtown, will reopen on Dec. 14 with a showing of the new film "Wonka."

7 days ago

washington apple...

Kate Stone

Washington apple growers are celebrating a stellar crop this year

Thanks to the favorable weather, the state of Washington will produce around 134 million cartons of apples in 2023.

8 days ago

Image: SAG-AFTRA members and supporters chant outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on November ...

Associated Press

Hollywood’s strikes are both now over as actors reach deal with studios

A deal was reached late Wednesday to end what was, at nearly four months, the longest strike ever for film and television actors.

14 days ago

taylor swift...

Frank Sumrall

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour heading back to Pacific Northwest in 2024

Christmas is coming early to the Pacific Northwest -- in 2024 -- with Taylor Swift adding three new dates to her record-breaking Eras Tour.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Thanksgiving treat twists: Seahawks to serve holiday-themed dishes at Lumen Field