San Juan County Sheriff voices ‘extreme frustration and disappointment’ with judicial system

Nov 25, 2023, 8:03 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


The San Juan County Sheriff wrote a letter to the community on Wednesday about a sentencing that happened on Tuesday in a controlled substance homicide case.

“As a San Juan County resident, as an advocate for public safety, and as your Sheriff, it is with a heavy heart and genuine frustration with our judicial system that I am addressing everyone with an update,” said Sheriff Eric Peter. “The process has been ongoing for the past 15 months and involves the tragic death of a youth in our community.”

Sheriff Peter said the defendant in the case had pleaded guilty and that the sentencing range in Washington for the crime is 51 to 68 months. However, the judge decided to “go outside of the guidelines” and gave a sentence of 34 months with eight months credit for time served and one year of community custody after being released.

Sheriff Peter added that because the offense is “non-violent” in Washington, there’s a possibility the defendant could get a reduction of up to 1/3 of their sentence.

“The defendant could end up serving less than two years for the death of another young person in our community,” he said.

The sheriff added that the defendant provided the fentanyl that killed the person and refused to tell police where he got it.

“A family has lost their child and a sibling. This family, as well as too many other families, have lost their loved ones, and while there is nothing that can bring their loved ones back, our judicial system should be doing more to hold the convicted persons accountable, provide justice to the victims and their families, and prevent more deaths in our communities. This sentence is an insult to the victim, to their family, and to our entire community,” said Sheriff Peter.

He continues that he has been in law enforcement for over 28 years and his “extreme frustration and disappointment with our judicial system is greater than it’s ever been.”

He also said that Washington ranks last in number of officers per thousand residents.

He continued, “This is not about what side you are on, liberal or conservative, or law enforcement or non-law enforcement. This is about saving lives, holding people accountable, and giving victims and their families the respect and attention, they deserve. I am the first to admit that nobody and no organization is perfect, including law enforcement; however, regardless of how well intended some of the changes in the law may be, more and more people are being victims of crimes and more and more people are dying.”

He ended the letter by saying residents should communicate to lawmakers their opinions.

“Our community deserves better,” he said.

