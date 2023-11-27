Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Seattle weather sunny to start the week, but rain is on the way

Nov 27, 2023, 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:01 am

warm dry summer 2023...

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The weather this Thanksgiving holiday weekend was about as good as it gets with plenty of sunshine across Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

The sunshine is expected to continue through the middle of this week before the high pressure aloft over the region that has delivered the rare late November sunshine shifts inland. The change in the weather pattern will permit the North Pacific storm track to begin steering a series of wet weather systems onshore as early as Thursday. Rain will definitely return Friday and continue through the coming weekend.

More from Ted Buehner: King Tide season is back, here’s how to prepare

The recent stagnant weather pattern with little if any wind has resulted in declining air quality. As of this morning, a number of Puget Sound air quality sensors have slipped into the moderate category, and several counties in the region have implemented stage one burn bans, meaning no wood burning fireplaces and all outdoor burning is prohibited.

On the bright side — literally the bright side — the Beaver full moon that occurred early Monday morning will continue to illuminate the night sky with these nearly cloud-free skies into mid-week. The full moon also means that it is aligned with the sun and earth, resulting in the season’s first set of king tides. The Seattle high tide will peak at 12.5 feet near sunrise Wednesday. But thanks to the high pressure aloft and light winds, this set of king tides is not expected to create any local shoreline flooding.

Despite the wet first half of this month, the recent dry streak could mean many Western Washington locations will end up drier than average. So far this month, Sea-Tac Airport has had just over five-and-a-half inches of rain. The normal for the month is about six-and-a-third inches of rain. Many other locations in the region are in the same rainfall position.

More on King Tides: Stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels

The recent dry weather also means there has not been any fresh snow in the mountains. It is nearly the first of December and the North Cascades Highway is still open, which is abnormal for this time of year. The change to a wetter weather pattern by this weekend will likely close the highway for the season as snow returns to all the passes including Snoqualmie Pass with the snow level around 2,500 feet.

Enjoy the lingering late November sunshine through Wednesday, though temperatures will remain cool. Highs will climb only into the 40s, with overnight temperatures dipping to below freezing in many locations and more frosty mornings. Before hitting the road this week, remember to scrape all your windows and watch for icy spots on the roads, particularly overpasses and bridges. Wet roadways will be back by Friday as the calendar rolls over to December.

Ted Buehner is KIRO Newsradio’s meteorologist.

MyNorthwest Weather

Space Needle...

Ted Buehner

Wowza! Western Washington Thanksgiving weather doesn’t get better than this

‘Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go.’  The lyric to this 1844 Thanksgiving poem originally composed by Lydia Maria Child seems so Pacific Northwest. And driving to Grandmother’s house and back this Thanksgiving weather-wise is going to about as good as it gets. In the past 50 years, there have […]

5 days ago

Image: A crowd of travelers stand in line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, Nov. 2...

Ted Buehner

Thanksgiving week weather, travel in Washington: What you need to know

The week of Thanksgiving is here, and across the nation, over 55 million Americans are anticipated to travel for Thanksgiving, the third largest travel volume on record

7 days ago

king tides...

Ted Buehner

King Tide season is back, here’s how to prepare

November is well underway and marks the start of King Tide season. The winter months are when the inland waters of Western Washington get its highest astronomical high tides of the year. So, what is a King Tide?

7 days ago

climate damage...

Ted Buehner

National Climate Assessment shows increasing monetary damage of weather disasters

Already, this year has set a new record with 23 disasters that caused $1 billion in damages, breaking the record of 22 such disasters in 2020.

12 days ago

cascade passes snow...

Ted Buehner

Mountain forecasts: The vital difference between ‘freezing level’ and ‘snow level’

With drier weather, mountain forecast use the term "freezing level," but this weekend, the term "snow level" will be used.

12 days ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Nick Alllard, KIRO 7 Meteorologist

Rain, wind to follow third-wettest first week of November in 79 years

Following the third wettest first week of November in 79 years in Seattle, you can expect a short break on Wednesday but it won’t last long, according to the local office of the National Weather Service.

18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Seattle weather sunny to start the week, but rain is on the way