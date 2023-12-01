Close
Snowflake Lane returns to Bellevue

Dec 1, 2023, 8:12 AM | Updated: 12:39 pm

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY NIKU KAZORI, KIRO 7 NEWS


Snowflake Lane, a Christmas tradition in Downtown Bellevue, is heading into its 19th year.

You can expect to see sixteen different floats, dancers, drummers, and characters like snowmen and penguins!

“This is such an amazing show there’s nothing like it here in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a combination of holiday performance, music, and a parade you can see from all over,” Jennifer Leavitt, Vice President of Marketing Bellevue Collection, said.

It doesn’t matter where you snag a spot, the performers are constantly rotating so everyone can experience the same show from any angle.

“It’s all along the street you can come stand along the curb between Northeast 4th and Northeast 8th along Bellevue Way, between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square. The same show is all the way through, you do need to come early though, it’s not a show to show up 5 minutes before the show it’s really popular,” Leavitt said.

So popular that hundreds of people line the curb every night. Mall traffic is almost at a standstill for 23 minutes, so getting there early is key. The show only lasts 23 minutes – short and sweet and enough to keep you entertained the entire time!

“It snows every night, it actually snows twice now every night so it’s really special. We work on this year-round to make this happen. The show has always been built originally around drummers, and as it got popular it really started to grow with different characters. The princesses are super popular we’ve got polar bears, Rudolph, penguins, we of course have Santa every night that’s on a float,” Leavitt said.

There’s something for everyone at Snowflake Lane. You have until Christmas Eve to see this magical experience in person! The show starts at 7 p.m. nightly.

Plus, every Wednesday and Thursday through December 21st from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. you can also take a picture with some of your favorite Snowflake Lane characters at the Bellevue Place Wintergarden!

You can also take a picture with Santa at the Bellevue Place Wintergarden at the nearby Hyatt!

