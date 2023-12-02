Seattle Center home to European-themed Christmas Market

Seattle is keeping a Middle Ages holiday tradition alive with its European-inspired Holiday Market returning to the Seattle Center through Dec. 24.

“Inspired by the centuries-old yuletide tradition of the German Christmas Markets, the Seattle Christmas Market will bring the joy of the season to Seattle Center for a month-long celebration,” Kirsten Graham, the communications director of the Holiday Market, wrote in September.

Malte Kluetz, the CEO and founder of the Seattle Christmas Market, founded the event in 2010 when it was originally the Vancouver Christmas Market. After it developed into a “beloved holiday tradition for Canadians,” Kluetz brought the event to Seattle for the first time this year.

Starting last week and lasting through Christmas Eve, a European-inspired outdoor Christmas village and community marketplace will be nestled into the Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn at Seattle Center. The market boasts daily live entertainment, sweet and savory treats and beautifully handcrafted gifts. Some of the gifts have German and European roots including nutcrackers, knit hats, crocheted toys and ornaments.

With more than 60 vendors working within traditional wooden huts, there are plenty of local and international artisan crafts and gifts. Foods like Bratwurst, Schnitzel, pierogies, roasted nuts and Stollen are also readily available alongside a glass of Glühwein (hot mulled wine).

The most prominent feature of the market is the 50-foot walk-through Christmas tree that contains more than 50,000 twinkling lights.

“Enjoy complimentary rides on the Christmas Carousel, and wander through the Lover’s Lane light installation,” Graham continued. “Take delight in the sounds of local musicians performing traditional holiday music from the outdoor Flying Stage located on the four-level Christmas Pyramid or head indoors to the cozy ski chalet inspired Alpen Haus for entertainment on a second stage.”

The market’s robust roster of live music has different performances for each day. To find out the schedule of performances look on The Market’s website. Tickets start at $19.99 plus fees for adults, with senior tickets (age 65 and older) costing $16.99. Children between the ages of 7 and 17 can get in for $11.99, while kids 6 and younger have free admittance.