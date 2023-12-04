Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Fans irate over flight costs to see UW Huskies in Sugar Bowl

Dec 3, 2023, 4:06 PM

uw sugar bowl alaska air...

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after his team's 34-31 win against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The University of Washington (UW) will be playing in the College Football Playoff for the second time in the current postseason format’s history, taking on No. 3 nationally-ranked Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

For those wanting to support UW in person, which will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, airline tickets are as expensive as ever.

More on Alaska Airlines: Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal

Alaska Airlines has seats available for flights leaving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport before the Sugar Bowl kicks off Jan. 1, but in limited capacity. And for those who are able to book one of these seats, it will come at an incredible cost.

A direct flight to New Orleans after Dec. 28 has now surpassed $1,000 in total costs, according to Alaska Airlines website. Flights requiring layovers that extend the overall journey to eight hours or longer have a reduced price, but no ticket is costing less than $500.

Seattle residents and UW fans sounded off on X, formerly known as Twitter, at both the high costs and limited availability.

“I apologize but we have no info on that at this time,” Alaska Air’s X account wrote as a reply to fans asking about these issues.

UW inked a 10-year, $41 million deal with Alaska Airlines to become a school sponsor in 2015, awarding the airline the naming rights to Husky Stadium. The stadium’s name changed to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Additionally, Alaska Airlines also has the naming rights to athletic facilities in UW’s athletic village.

“As two world-class organizations with roots in Seattle, our Puget Sound partnership powers the economic engine of our state,” UW wrote in a prepared statement about its partnership with Alaska Airlines. “From Tacoma to Bothell, the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion and all around the Pacific Northwest, Alaska is helping students unleash possibilities — and potential.”

December is the fourth-most expensive month to travel to New Orleans through Alaska Airlines out of Seattle, according to SkyScanner. June and August are the two most expensive months, with tickets averaging $432 and $426 respectively, while July ($370 average ticket price) slightly edges out December ($331 average price).

More on UW football: CFP is set. Where are UW Huskies going? Who are they playing?

October averages $248 per ticket, January averages $187 and February averages $186, according to SkyScanner, for comparison.

UW finished its college football season with a No. 2 rank in the nation behind the play of Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. The Sugar Bowl against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns will be a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl, where UW defeated Texas 27-20.

Texas is coached by Steve Sarkisian, UW’s former head coach from 2009-2013. Sarkisian had the third-highest win percentage as a head coach for UW for the last 20 years (minimum 18 games coached), trailing just Chris Petersen and Kalen DeBoer, the program’s current head coach.

MyNorthwest News

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

The deal also includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt, which the airlines said brings the acquisition's total value to $1.9 billion.

3 hours ago

bodies thurston county couple...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies uncover bodies believed to be missing Thurston County couple

The bodies were found less than one mile from their property by people who were 4-wheeling through the area.

7 hours ago

Image: The prices of various types of gas are seen at a Western Washington 76 gas station on Oct. 1...

Kate Stone

Former WSDOT economist files claim against state over gas price forecast

Smith found the cap-and-invest program would lead to a 50-cent increase per gallon of gas. But, his supervisors told him to keep that information quiet.

23 hours ago

smith vandalized ceasefire...

L.B. Gilbert

WA Rep’s home vandalized by group calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Washington Rep. Adam Smith is the latest to politician to suffer harassment because of the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

2 days ago

...

Associated Press

Young humpback whale leaps out of Seattle bay, dazzling onlookers

A humpback whale visiting the waters off Seattle dazzled onlookers Thursday morning with several breaches in the bay just beyond the city’s downtown area.

2 days ago

i-90 semis chains...

L.B. Gilbert

I-90 reopens in North Bend after 30 semis spin-out

Eastbound I-90 was temporarily closed for nearly two and a half hours Friday morning after 30 semi-trucks spun out, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

2 days ago

Fans irate over flight costs to see UW Huskies in Sugar Bowl