Flood alert issued as heavy rain drenches Puget Sound region

Car crashes, downed trees, and flooding rivers across Western Washington as the atmospheric river forecasted over the past week is dumping rain, bringing flood and landslide risks.

King County issued a Flood Alert at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, as the Snoqualmie River passed flood phase 3 and moderate flooding started in the Snoqualmie Valley. The Tolt River also reached Phase 2 flood alert.

Read more here: Atmospheric river returns to Western Washington, bringing heavy rains

As expected, the continued heavy rainfall has pushed the Snoqualmie River up to a Phase 3 flood alert, with increased flood depths and potential for water to cover roadways within the Snoqualmie Valley. #wawx

⚠️Tolt River Phase 2

⚠️Snoqualmie River Phase 3https://t.co/ekFZ0RG7Vo

— King County Natural Resources and Parks (@KCDNRP) December 5, 2023

Widespread flooding and possible landslides are expected in Western Washington after two days of heavy rain, with more to come.

Monday, the National Weather Service reported that 1.51 inches of rain fell in the Seattle area with more rain to come by the end of Tuesday. It looks like the two-day rain total will make it into the top 10 of the last 5 years.

Top 10 2 day Seattle rainfall totals the last 5 yrs. 1. 4.57″ 12/19-20/2019

2. 4.22″ 2/27-28/2022

3. 4.08″ 12/20-21/2019

4. 3.30″ 1/11-12/2021

5. 3.12″ 2/28-3/1/2022

6. 2.56″ 10/28-29/2021

7. 2.41″ 1/12-13/2021

8. 2.38″ 1/6-7/2022

9. 2.33″ 1/5-6/2022

10. 2.15″ 1/2-3/2021 #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 4, 2023

Precipitation amounts anticipated to fall in the mountains through Tuesday ranges from 5 to 10 inches. Along the coast, 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, while the western interior will range from a half inch falling in the Olympic Mountains rain shadow to 3 and a half inches.

Many rivers are expected to start overflowing their banks by Tuesday afternoon, and evacuations may be advised in some places.

Snohomish County’s Emergency Management director Lucia Schmit said residents can sign up for emergency alert notifications, and people near rivers should pack food, clothes, and electronic chargers in advance, and have important papers in that “go” bag.

The National Weather Service has a flood watch posted from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

Rivers at risk of moderate flooding: Skokomish

Snohomish

Skykomish

Tolt

Elwha

Nisqually

Cowlitz Rivers at risk of major flooding: Snohomish at Monroe, cresting Tuesday night.

Snoqualmie at Carnation, cresting Tuesday night.

Skagit at Mount Vernon, cresting Wednesday.

Officials warn drivers that water on roadways can present a hazard, especially as it could be moving faster than it appears. WSDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving in the heavy rains.

Monitor National Weather Service Seattle for the latest river flood information.

A wind advisory also went into effect as high gusty winds hit the San Juan Islands, Admiralty Inlest, and western Whatcom and Skagit counties.

Rain will peter out by late Wednesday or early Thursday before returning Saturday. High temperatures in the lowlands of western Washington will cool back into the 40s, with lows dropping into the 30s.