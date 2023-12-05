Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Landslide blocks Amtrak train service from Seattle to Portland

Dec 5, 2023, 1:52 PM

landslide seattle blocks...

(AP Photo/Pat Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pat Semansky, File)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A landslide is disrupting Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, with service canceled through at least Thursday morning.

Amtrak sent out the alert around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The alert did not specify where on the tracks the landslide had occurred.

More on the weather: Flood alert issued as heavy rain drenches Puget Sound region

The earliest Amtrak trains will resume travel to Portland is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, but that could be pushed back depending on the severity of the obstruction.

Trains are still operating between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, and from Portland to Eugene, Oregon.

Amtrak says it will work to get affected travelers on trains another day, waiving any additional fees that might come up as they work to accommodate passengers.

Widespread flooding and possible landslides are expected in Western Washington after two days of heavy rain, with more to come.

Many rivers are expected to start overflowing their banks by Tuesday afternoon, and evacuations may be advised in some places.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Standoff concludes after suspect found dead in Parkland home

Authorities in Parkland were in a standoff Tuesday morning with a man who had been shooting at police and deputies.

4 hours ago

Image: An elections worker sorts unopened ballots at the King County Elections headquarters on Aug....

L.B. Gilbert

2 King County elections to see mandatory recounts

King County Elections announced Monday it will conduct two mandatory recounts in the November 2023 election, including one on Mercer Island.

6 hours ago

Providence nurses picket...

L.B. Gilbert

Nurses reach tentative deal with Providence Medical Center-Everett

Nurses are back on the job in Everett at Providence Medical Center, but issues remain before a new contract will be signed.

7 hours ago

Image: A "road closed ahead" sign was put up on a Lynnwood road due to flooding....

L.B. Gilbert and Steve Coogan

Heavy rain in Washington leads to landslides, flooding rivers, closed roads

Car crashes, downed trees, and flooding rivers are plaguing Western Washington as the atmospheric river forecasted is dumping rain on the area.

8 hours ago

Fast food workers...

Lisa Brooks

Renton minimum wage initiative to go before the voters

The Renton City Council had the option of approving the wage increase immediately, but decided not to do so Monday night.

8 hours ago

uw sugar bowl alaska air...

Frank Sumrall

Flights added after fans get irate over cost to see UW Huskies in Sugar Bowl

For those wanting to support UW in person, which will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, airline tickets are as expensive as ever.

9 hours ago

Landslide blocks Amtrak train service from Seattle to Portland