Landslide blocks Amtrak train service from Seattle to Portland

A landslide is disrupting Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, with service canceled through at least Thursday morning.

Amtrak sent out the alert around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The alert did not specify where on the tracks the landslide had occurred.

More on the weather: Flood alert issued as heavy rain drenches Puget Sound region

SERVICE ALERT: Service Temporarily Disrupted Between Seattle and Portland pic.twitter.com/zgARiPKZaG — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 5, 2023

The earliest Amtrak trains will resume travel to Portland is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, but that could be pushed back depending on the severity of the obstruction.

Trains are still operating between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, and from Portland to Eugene, Oregon.

Amtrak says it will work to get affected travelers on trains another day, waiving any additional fees that might come up as they work to accommodate passengers.

Widespread flooding and possible landslides are expected in Western Washington after two days of heavy rain, with more to come.

Many rivers are expected to start overflowing their banks by Tuesday afternoon, and evacuations may be advised in some places.