Five suspects use AR-15 to rob Seattle U students, escaped pursuing police

Dec 12, 2023, 1:45 PM

Exterior of Seattle University in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Seattle Police (SPD) are looking for five suspects — three women and two men — who allegedly robbed a group of Seattle University students early Sunday morning.

The group of students were near campus, walking towards the intersection of 12th Avenue and E. Cherry Street, when they were approached by the five suspects exiting a car, according to KIRO 7.

The moment the car pulled right next to them, the group got out of the vehicle and demanded their stuff.

“It was so terrifying to see the gun,” one victim, choosing to remain anonymous, told KIRO 7. “And then one girl yelled ‘Gun! Gun!’ And then we all just ran away.”

According to SPD, the suspects chased the victims down after they fled, tackling them to the ground and taking their belongings — mostly cell phones, keys and wallets.

SPD stated that after this armed robbery, Renton Police spotted the suspect’s red SUV on I-405 Southbound. Despite Renton Police initiating a pursuit of the alleged thieves, the suspects were able to get away.

“I don’t know how I will ever be able to go back there and just exist as a student,” the anonymous student continued. “You think you do everything that you are supposed to do to be safe. They are fearless criminals, and they need to be brought in and punished for what they did.”

If anyone knows who the suspects are, they are urged to call SPD with that information.

