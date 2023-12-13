Close
Anniversary of Puget Sound storm that brought 100 mph wind gusts

Dec 13, 2023, 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:17 am

wind...

A University of Washington flag tackles a windstorm in Seattle. (MyNorthwest)

(MyNorthwest)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Seventeen years ago, the Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm struck Western Washington. On the evening of Dec 14 into early Dec 15, the storm plowed through the region with wind gusts up to 100 mph.

Thousands of trees fell, knocking out power to over 1.5 million people and producing hundreds of millions dollar damage. The storm destroyed about 70 percent of Puget Sound Energy’s infrastructure. Some people did not get their power back until Christmas Day.

More Ted Buehner: The calm after the storm: Seattle weather mellows out

The storm resulted in 15 fatalities, four of them directly from the storm, and 11 afterward as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Thanks to the cold and lack of power, some people used barbeques, and other heating and cooking elements indoors causing the tragic post-storm deaths. Hundreds were also poisoned.

The region gets a strong powerful widespread wind event like the Hanukkah Eve storm about every 10 years. Yet, it has been 17 years and we are overdue.

Another mid-December wind storm struck the region on December 12, 1995. This one produced wind gusts up to 90 mph in Western Washington, again knocking out power to a million customers; with some not having power return until Christmas.

Even More Ted: Pearl Harbor attack led to the halt of weather data publication

Strong wind storms like these can occur as early as October and can impact the region well into March. Now is the time to prepare for these powerful storms with extra supplies at home like flashlights, batteries, an all-hazard NOAA Weather Radio, canned food, water, medical needs, and more. Visit ready.gov for helpful tips and items that can make wonderful holiday gifts for loved ones.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist.

