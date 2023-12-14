Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Coast Guard works to clear sunken boat in South Seattle

Dec 14, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

boat coast guard sunk...

(Photo from the US Coast Guard )

(Photo from the US Coast Guard )

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A small power boat is leaking fuel into the Duwamish River near Seattle’s First Avenue South boat ramp.

Pictures from the Coast Guard show the cabin cruiser partway sunk, with an oil sheen around it.

More news: WSDOT claims $500M needed to fix state’s ‘declining’ rest stops

An absorbent boom was placed around the boat to prevent any contamination from the boat from leaking into the surrounding water.

A contractor is on the way to help pump gas and other toxic fluids out of the boat.

MyNorthwest News

live-fire training...

Matt Markovich

Olympia bill proposes live-fire training for firearm permit acquisition

An Olympia bill has been introduced, mandating live-fire training as a prerequisite to obtaining a firearm permit.

10 minutes ago

wsdot rest stops...

Micki Gamez

WSDOT claims $500M needed to fix state’s ‘declining’ rest stops

Werner cited that certain rest stops need sewer system replacement while others will need to be completely demolished, including ones built 50-60 years ago.

3 hours ago

inslee budget...

Matt Markovich

Gov. Inslee proposes ambitious $72B budget for 2024-2025

Governor Jay Inslee unveiled an expansive supplemental budget for 2024-2025, featuring $72 billion in increased operating expenditures.

4 hours ago

(File photo)...

L.B. Gilbert

Starbucks accused of illegally closing dozens of stores by NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is accusing Starbucks of illegally closing nearly two dozen stores to discourage union organizing.

4 hours ago

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a ...

Associated Press

2023: The year we weren’t sure what to do about AI

Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 — it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people’s science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.

4 hours ago

boeing union in-office...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing’s union pushes back on in-office requirement

After a report saying Boeing is now requiring employees to work in the office five days a week, the company's union is saying not so fast.

6 hours ago

Coast Guard works to clear sunken boat in South Seattle