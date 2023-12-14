(Photo from the US Coast Guard )

A small power boat is leaking fuel into the Duwamish River near Seattle’s First Avenue South boat ramp.

Pictures from the Coast Guard show the cabin cruiser partway sunk, with an oil sheen around it.

An absorbent boom was placed around the boat to prevent any contamination from the boat from leaking into the surrounding water.

A contractor is on the way to help pump gas and other toxic fluids out of the boat.

#USCG crews alongside @SeattleFire @SeattlePD and @ecyseattle are responding to a partially sunken vessel near the 1st Ave boat ramp. Absorbent boom has been placed around the cabin cruiser and a contractor is en route to remove the remaining pollutants. pic.twitter.com/q87UWBzqgE — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 14, 2023