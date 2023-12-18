Pair of orphaned black bear cubs named Timber and Thorn find new home at Portland Zoo

A pair of orphaned black bear cubs that were rescued in Alaska have found a new home at the Oregon Zoo in Portland.

“The Oregon Zoo’s Great Northwest area got a little fuzzier last week as Timber and Thorn, a pair of orphaned cubs, moved in,” said a spokesperson.

For now, the furry friends are currently living in a cub-proof section of “Black Bear Ridge” before they eventually join the adult bears Cubby and Dale in the full habitat.

The bears were found wandering alone in Alaska and were too young to survive on their own. Both cubs were saved by state wildlife officials and taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before arriving in Portland.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timber and Thorn to Oregon,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ve been playing together and showing us their personalities already — Timber is a bit more adventurous even though Thorn is the bigger of the two.”

Team members have named the cubs Timber and Thorn in honor of their forest home as well as two of Portland’s local soccer teams.

“Visitors may catch glimpses of the cubs now, but they don’t have access to all of Black Bear Ridge yet,” said Koons. “Once Timber and Thorn are ready, they’ll be able to venture out into the larger habitat. I have a feeling that the new climbing structure is going to get a lot of use.”