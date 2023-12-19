Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: The Seahawks threw up a prayer and so did I

Dec 19, 2023, 9:17 AM

seahawks prayer...

Drew Lock of the Seattle Seahawks warms up on Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Last night, we went to the Christmas reconciliation service at St. James Cathedral, which we do every year.  It’s a simple service – there’s an examination of conscience, a reassuring message from our pastor, we contemplate our shortcomings, we pray, and we are granted general absolution.  Our sins are forgiven.

It’s very effective and humbling. You’re contemplating the realities of a broken world, feeling remorse for all the times you failed your family and your community.

So, I think it’s fair to say we were in a somber mood as we got into the car, started the engine, turned on the radio and heard this.

“We got JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], he reaches up, and makes the catch! Touchdown Seahawks! Holy catfish, what a throw by Drew Lock, what an over-the-shoulder catch,” Steve Raible announced at the game.

I’m not saying there was any connection, but this was way too coincidental.

I’ve been to quite a few penance services, but the feeling of redemption after this one was over the top.

And when we got home – I have to confess, being Catholic, – Patti and I broke out the Bailey’s Irish Cream courtesy of Mr. Sullivan over there and raised a toast to redemption.

It felt especially real last night.

