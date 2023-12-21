Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Fog blankets Western Washington on the first day of winter

Dec 21, 2023, 5:49 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

Fog Edmonds...

Dense fog in Edmonds overnight. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s as if the fog is taunting drivers across Western Washington.

For the fourth day in a row, foggy conditions are impacting the Thursday morning commute.

More on winter: The winter solstice arrives, days will start to get longer

For almost a week now, Seattle has been making its best impression of San Francisco. The conditions have been widespread Thursday morning.

Fog advisories last through noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle.

NWS said that fog is caused by light winds, a stable low-level air mass (inversion/poor mixing), recent wetting rains (moist low-level air mass) and clearing skies.

Up in Snohomish County, “dense fog” was clearly impacting commuters’ visibility.

More on winter: Seattle winter may come sooner than you think

Residents traveling to Sea-Tac Airport (SEA) also described foggy conditions.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reminds drivers to use low beams or fog lights if you have them. High beams don’t help you to see better and are dangerous for oncoming traffic.

The fog will fade by midday followed by clouds and highs in the 40s.

MyNorthwest Weather

green lake toxic algae...

Ted Buehner

The winter solstice arrives, days will start to get longer

The long-awaited winter solstice is just a couple of days away.

3 hours ago

seattle weather, weather, seattle...

Ted Buehner

Any chance of a White Christmas in Western Washington?

Seattle weather is going to cooperate for the most part through the holiday weekend.

3 days ago

WA rainfall drought conditions...

Ted Buehner

WA still fighting drought despite recent downpours of rain

Many areas in the western interior were ranging from 6 to 12 inches below average for rainfall in the year.

6 days ago

wind...

Ted Buehner

Anniversary of Puget Sound storm that brought 100 mph wind gusts

17 years ago, the Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm struck Western Washington. On the evening of Dec 14 into early Dec 15, the storm plowed through the region with wind gusts up to 100 mph.

8 days ago

Seattle record dry streak, rain...

Ted Buehner

The calm after the storm: Seattle weather mellows out

The weather this week looks to be much more tranquil than last week, good timing for college students taking finals and heading home, holiday shoppers visiting stores, and travelers having fewer weather worries.

10 days ago

Image: The pass-in-review by the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) can be seen as Pearl Harbor comm...

Ted Buehner

Pearl Harbor attack led to the halt of weather data publication

The U.S. Weather Bureau made the announcement in 1941 to avoid having the data fall into enemy hands.

14 days ago

Fog blankets Western Washington on the first day of winter