If you’re out and about doing your last-second holiday shopping, you may want to add a Powerball ticket to your list of gifts or stocking stuffers for friends, family and, maybe, yourself.

The national jackpot has climbed again, this time to $638 million for Monday’s Christmas Day drawing. The all-at-once cash option would net the winner over $321 million, according to the Powerball and Washington’s Lottery websites.

This is the fourth time the Powerball jackpot has surpassed over $500 million this year, according to a news release from Powerball. The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The organization stated in its release that there have been only three Powerball jackpots won on Christmas. The last time it happened was 10 years ago in 2013, when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

“This could be a very Merry Christmas for a Powerball player,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in the release. “It’s not often that we have a Powerball drawing coincide with the Christmas holiday and with a jackpot of this magnitude.”

Getting your Powerball tickets

Those interested in getting tickets must get them before 6:45 p.m. Monday to have a chance had the giant prize. Sales for the next drawing resume Monday night at 6:46 p.m.

Tickets are available at all Washington Lottery retail locations, including 7-Eleven, which will be open on Christmas Day.

The drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT on Monday.

According to a statement from Washington’s Lottery, Powerball also offers several add-on features, including Double Play for $1, a second-chance drawing at 8:30 p.m. with the chance to win up to $10 million, and Power Play for $1, which offers players the opportunity to multiply their non-jackpot winnings based on the Power Play multiplier randomly chosen at draw time.

Powerball winning numbers: Last drawing

The winning numbers from Dec. 23 were 09, 14, 17, 18 and 53. The Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 3X.

How you can win the Powerball jackpot

Powerball is a national lottery game, a statement from Washington’s Lottery notes. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26.

Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.

2023’s Powerball jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023: $754.6 million. The winning ticket was sold in the state of Washington.

March 4, 2023: $162.2 million. The winning ticket was sold in Virginia.

April 19, 2023: $252.6 million. The winning ticket was sold in Ohio.

July 19, 2023: $1.08 billion. The winning ticket was sold in California.

Oct. 11, 2023: $1.765 billion. The winning ticket was sold in California.

What are the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million, The Associated Press noted in its past coverage of large game prizes.

That winless streak shouldn’t be a surprise because it shows the game is operating as it was designed. The immense jackpot odds are intended to make winning rare so the grand prizes can grow so large. People may say they would be satisfied with winning a smaller sum, but it’s the giant jackpots that prompt people to drop money on Powerball tickets.

When someone wins the big prize and the jackpot reverts to about $20 million, sales drop dramatically. Those sales then rise steadily along with the top prize.

Plenty of people buy Powerball tickets, but sales are far less than seven or eight years ago, when jackpots began to grow much larger after a change in the game’s odds. Before the jackpot odds worsened in 2015 from 1 in 175.2 million to 1 in 292.2 million, more people won the top prizes, so they didn’t grow so massive.

Why promoted jackpots and cash values vary so much

Lotteries promote the larger jackpot, but the prize everyone is dreaming of is half that amount or less. That’s because the promoted prize is for a one winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity, in which the announced prize is invested and pays more over time.

Under the annuity plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the original promoted total.

As interest rates have risen in the past year, the cash prize has generated much larger annuity prizes. Winners rarely take the annuity option, but that’s the big number that is displayed on lottery billboards.

Contributing: The Associated Press