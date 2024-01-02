Close
House fire that closed Northgate Way for hours now out

Jan 2, 2024, 6:32 AM | Updated: 9:16 am

Northgate fire as seen from traffic camera. (KIRO 7)...

Northgate fire as seen from traffic camera. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

SEATTLE — Crews fought a fire at a vacant house in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The house is in the 1700 block of North 107th Street.

Northgate Way was closed for hours while firefighters doused the flames.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 5 showed smoke and the glow of the fire in the distance.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews poured water on the fire from outside the building because it was unsafe to go inside.

Just before 6 a.m., Seattle Fire said the blaze was out.

The fire was in a densely populated area of Northgate just west of McDonald’s.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News, Luke Ducey

House fire that closed Northgate Way for hours now out