Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

After warmest December on record, new year to bring new cooler days

Jan 2, 2024, 6:18 PM

Image: This July 23, 2020 photo shows the view of the Space Needle, in Seattle. Record-high heat is...

This July 23, 2020 photo shows the view of the Space Needle in Seattle. (File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

(File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Happy New Year! With the turn of the calendar, this week’s weather also is turning a corner to cooler more seasonable conditions after the warmest December on record.

The average daily temperatures in December for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac Airport) and Bellingham were about 3.5 degrees warmer than average – for the whole month. And if that was not impressive enough, Olympia was just over 6.5 degrees warmer, and on the coast, Forks was seven degrees warmer than normal.

SeaTac Airport and Olympia both averaged 45.5 degrees for the entire month, breaking the previous warmest mean temperatures for December of 45.3 degrees at SeaTac Airport in 2014, and 45 degrees at Olympia established in 1950. Forks crushed its previous record of 44.5 degrees set in 2014 by averaging 48 degrees all month.

Seattle winter weather outlook: How much snow can we expect?

The warm December was sad news for mountain snow enthusiasts. Perhaps this is understating things, but it has been a slow start to the mountain snow season. As of Jan. 1, the Northwest Avalanche Center reported Cascade Mountain snow depths ranged from 33 to 62 percent of normal. And the Natural Resources Conservation Service reported the water in that snowpack was running a paltry 30-to-60 percent of normal for this time of year.

Yet for those who are mountain snow-starved, some good news is in store as the new year gets underway. A change in the weather pattern will result in a series of Pacific weather systems moving inland this week. The first arrives Tuesday with snow levels around 3,500 feet. The next ones roll onshore later in the week and by this weekend, snow levels will tumble between 1,000 and 2,000 feet. For motorists as the week proceeds, be prepared for winter weather driving conditions, particularly by the weekend.

For the rest of Western Washington, rain will return with temperatures much more seasonable for early January, with highs in the mid- and upper-40s this week. Low temperatures will be on either side of 40 degrees.

But by this weekend, cooler air pouring onshore from the Gulf of Alaska will not only drop mountain snow levels, but also decrease lowland temperatures another five degrees or so. In Whatcom and Skagit counties, snowflakes may be seen, and foothill locations may also see some sticking snow.

2023 in Washington weather: El Niño, drought, wildfires defined the year

Looking ahead toward the middle of January, the cooler weather pattern is likely to continue. So with a record warm December in the rearview mirror, cooler more seasonable January weather is in store for the next couple of weeks.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MyNorthwest Weather

Image: The Seattle skyline...

Kate Stone

Record temperatures hit the Seattle area and more could come

KIRO Newsradio's Ted Buehner said SeaTac Airport measured 57 degrees at 7 a.m. Friday, shattering the record that was in place.

4 days ago

Image: This photo of the Space Needle in Seattle was taken outside of Climate Pledge Arena in Decem...

Kate Stone

As ‘Big Dark’ fades in Washington, daylight saving time debate goes on

Western Washington is less than a month away from a 5 p.m. sunset — and for those who dread the yearly "Big Dark," it can’t come soon enough.

4 days ago

El Niño weather 2023...

Ted Buehner

El Niño, drought, wildfires defined Washington’s weather in 2023

The good news was there were no heat domes, no long-lived cold waves and no widespread strong damaging wind storms.

5 days ago

winter holidays western washington...

Ted Buehner

Seattle winter weather outlook: How much snow can we expect?

Overall temperatures are anticipated to remain warmer than average for the three-month period of January through March.

6 days ago

Seattle clouds weather...

Ted Buehner

A White Christmas in Western Washington? Keep dreaming

For those hoping for a White Christmas, we're sorry to report it won't be happening this year - at least not in Western Washington.

11 days ago

hazardous weather systems...

Ted Buehner

Increase in hazardous weather spurs bills to modernize systems

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell introduced two bills this past May to modernize the nation’s weather radio network for hazardous events.

12 days ago

After warmest December on record, new year to bring new cooler days