A fire erupted at a vacant middle school Wednesday morning east of Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

The school, Gault Middle School, has been empty since 2009 after it was shut down due to declining enrollment.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the school, according to a video obtained by KIRO 7 TV.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m., and firefighters were still on the scene at the time of reporting.

Firefighters remain on scene of a large commercial structure fire at 1115 E. Division Lane, the former Gault Middle School. Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke showing from the vacant structure at 4:13 am. pic.twitter.com/1tPjS5YZmR — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 3, 2024

Crews are using a defensive strategy to contain the fire, using ladders and hoses to attack the fire from above. Several portions of the roof have reportedly collapsed.

It has been a point of contention for neighbors, with complaints of homeless encampments and criminal activity ever since its closure.

Tacoma Public Schools had previously announced plans to demolish the abandoned school.

Tacoma Fire advises nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed until some of the smoke clears.