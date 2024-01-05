A relatively small earthquake shook the ground near Mount St. Helens Thursday evening.

According to data from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake struck at 7:48 p.m., measured magnitude 3.0 and lasted for about 90 seconds.

It was located almost exactly six miles southwest of Mt. St. Helens and 24.8 miles south by southwest of Morton. It is also about 48 miles north of Portland, Oregon.

Seismologists say the relatively shallow quake had a depth of 6.7 miles.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) stated 90 reports were filed by people who felt the earthquake.

There has been no word of any damage or injuries.

Second earthquake above 3.0 in two weeks in Washington

The USGS confirmed a 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Western Washington on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The epicenter was located about four miles from Quilcene, the agency reported. The agency also noted Bremerton (23 miles away) and Victoria, British Columbia (46.4 miles), as “nearby places” to the tremor.

Late in the morning on the day of the earthquake, people felt the earthquake as far south as Olympia and as far north as Vancouver, British Columbia, according to more than 650 user responses to the USGS’ intensity map. Reports also have come in from across the Puget Sound region, including in Seattle, Tacoma, Kent, Everett and Oak Harbor.

The earthquake also had a depth of over 32 miles (about 52 kilometers), according to the USGS and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

