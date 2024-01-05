Firefighters were able to save a person and a dog in a Kent apartment Friday.

Puget Sound Fire, a South King Fire & Rescue, and @KingCoMedicOne is on scene of an apartment fire in the 2100 block of S. 272nd Street. pic.twitter.com/kA2sUxnfoS — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 5, 2024

Just before 8 a.m., crews with Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, and King County Medic One were on the scene in the 2100 block of South 272nd Street. It took less than 30 minutes to douse the flames.

Firefighters were able to pull one person from the fire. He was treated and taken to a Seattle hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One dog was also rescued, for which oxygen was provided by King County Medic One. The dog was taken to an animal shelter. A second dog was found dead inside an apartment.

Officials have not said how much damage was caused but did confirm that 20 residents were displaced by the fire.

Contributing: KIRO 7