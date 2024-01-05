Close
Firefighters save a person, dog in Kent apartment fire

Jan 5, 2024, 12:38 PM

Medics treat a dog who survived a fire in Kent. (Puget Sound Fire)...

Medics treat a dog who survived a fire in Kent. (Puget Sound Fire)

(Puget Sound Fire)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Firefighters were able to save a person and a dog in a Kent apartment Friday.

Just before 8 a.m., crews with Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, and King County Medic One were on the scene in the 2100 block of South 272nd Street. It took less than 30 minutes to douse the flames.

Firefighters were able to pull one person from the fire. He was treated and taken to a Seattle hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other news: Small earthquake felt near Mt. St. Helens

One dog was also rescued, for which oxygen was provided by King County Medic One. The dog was taken to an animal shelter. A second dog was found dead inside an apartment.

Officials have not said how much damage was caused but did confirm that 20 residents were displaced by the fire.

Contributing: KIRO 7

