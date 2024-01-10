‘I’m shocked’: Tacoma woman dies after officer-involved shooting

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to 4000 South Bell St. at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports from neighbors said a woman was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. There were additional reports that the woman was firing a gun from within her home toward the neighborhood.

More on crime in the state: Man stabbed at Capitol Hill Station, suspect in custody

Her home is located near the corner of S Bell Street and S 40th Street.

When officers arrived, the woman came out of her house, waved her gun toward officers and went back inside. A SWAT team was soon called in. Once they flash-banged the house, the woman walked back on the porch, again pointed the gun at officers and they opened fire.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. confirmed with KIRO Newsradio at the scene that the suspect was dead. No officers were hurt in this incident.

“Detectives from Pierce County, Puyallup and other agencies in the county are here to take over this investigation,” Moss said. “We’ve been talking to neighbors, getting surveillance video, and doing interviews.”

“I’m shocked,” neighbor and friend Alicia Huffman told KIRO Newsradio. “I’m shocked. She had mental issues, but I never expected this to happen. Not ever.”

More from James Lynch: Man in a pickup truck is harassing women in West Seattle

The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Force Investigation Team.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio