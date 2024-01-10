Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

‘I’m shocked’: Tacoma woman dies after officer-involved shooting

Jan 9, 2024, 7:21 PM

tacoma officer-involved shooting...

Pierce County Sheriff Vehicle on scene in Tacoma. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to 4000 South Bell St. at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports from neighbors said a woman was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. There were additional reports that the woman was firing a gun from within her home toward the neighborhood.

More on crime in the state: Man stabbed at Capitol Hill Station, suspect in custody

Her home is located near the corner of S Bell Street and S 40th Street.

When officers arrived, the woman came out of her house, waved her gun toward officers and went back inside. A SWAT team was soon called in. Once they flash-banged the house, the woman walked back on the porch, again pointed the gun at officers and they opened fire.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. confirmed with KIRO Newsradio at the scene that the suspect was dead. No officers were hurt in this incident.

“Detectives from Pierce County, Puyallup and other agencies in the county are here to take over this investigation,” Moss said. “We’ve been talking to neighbors, getting surveillance video, and doing interviews.”

“I’m shocked,” neighbor and friend Alicia Huffman told KIRO Newsradio. “I’m shocked. She had mental issues, but I never expected this to happen. Not ever.”

More from James Lynch: Man in a pickup truck is harassing women in West Seattle

The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Force Investigation Team.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

capitol hill station stabbed...

L.B. Gilbert

Man stabbed at Capitol Hill Station, suspect in custody

A man was stabbed at the Capitol Hill Link light rail station Monday night, the King County Sheriff's Department reported.

11 hours ago

Image: The West Seattle Bridge...

James Lynch

Man in a pickup truck is harassing women in West Seattle

There is a man driving a pickup truck in West Seattle, holding his phone out of the window and shouting lewd sexual comments to women walking.

4 days ago

kia boyz...

James Lynch

3 teen ‘Kia Boyz’ are free, for now, after judge’s recent ruling

One was supposed to appear in Pierce County court Wednesday for arraignment but he did not show.

5 days ago

university district vape...

James Lynch

University District vape shop owner fed up after multiple break-ins

Josh Young, owner of Cloudz Vape, said he's lost approximately $5,000 in merchandise, while repairs to his storefront will cost more than $20,000.

6 days ago

Image: A Kent Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Separate suspected drunk driving incidents lead to deaths in Spanaway, Kent

Washington State Troopers say a suspected drunk driver with a five-year-old child in her car struck and killed a pedestrian in Spanaway Friday night.

9 days ago

half a million ulta...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Lynnwood police arrest woman accused of costing Ulta nearly half a million in robberies across PNW

Investigators said the 26-year-old woman allegedly cost the company about half a million dollars in damages and stolen merchandise.

11 days ago

‘I’m shocked’: Tacoma woman dies after officer-involved shooting