Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: South Africa, Israel cry genocide, but who is right?

Jan 16, 2024, 10:14 AM

south africa israel genocide...

FILE - The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on the judges bench at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel is sending top legal minds, including a Holocaust survivor, to The Hague this week to counter allegations that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

The International Court of Justice takes up the accusation of genocide. But which genocide?

The International Court of Justice, the United Nation’s Highest Court, heard arguments last week on an application by South Africa to have Israel’s War against Gaza declared a genocide.

More from Dave Ross: Seahawks culture that had worked for so long, fell apart

Among the arguments made by South Africa’s lawyers were that this is a war on children, that no distinction is being made between combatants and non-combatants, and that Israeli politicians have openly called for the eradication of Palestinians.

 “Soldiers filmed themselves detonating entire apartment blocks and town squares, erecting the Israeli flag over the wreckage, seeking to reestablish Israeli settlements on the rubble of Palestinian homes, and thus extinguishing the very basis of Palestinian life in Gaza,” Adila Hassim, the lawyer representing South Africa said.

“All of these acts individually and collectively form a calculated pattern of conduct by Israel, indicating a genocidal intent,” Hassim continued.

Israel, of course, refuted these arguments, claiming the only genocide was the ongoing campaign of Hamas to eradicate Israel, as evidenced by the Oct. 7 attack.

“If the claim of the applicant now is that Israel must be denied the ability to defend its citizens than the absurd upshot of South Africa’s argument is this. Under the guise of the allegation against Israel of genocide, this court is asked to call for an end to operations against the ongoing attacks of an organization that pursues an actual genocidal agenda, an organization that has violated every past ceasefire and use it to rearm and plan you atrocities, an organization that declares its unequivocal resolve to advance its genocidal plans,” legal advisor for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tal Becker said. “That is an unconscionable request.”

So, what can the court do with these dueling claims of genocide?

Well, if the goal is truly to stop this war, it seems to me the quickest way to do that would be for the court to order the arrest of the people who started it and put them on trial.

The court could authorize Israel to arrest the Hamas leadership or accept their peaceful surrender for the purpose of a UN trial to determine whether or not the Oct. 7 attack was justified.

The war would stop, and the two sides could make their case to the world and, with any luck, come to the conclusion that however we define genocide, it doesn’t solve anything, and it’s time to find a better way.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: John Curley’s Boomer Text Derails Our Show

We (Laura) had an entirely different plan for this segment on The Jack and Spike Show. But a single text from John Curley, which Spike helpfully tried to translate for Jack, instantly derailed the entire thing and sends Jack into a rant about bad Boomer memes. Tune in with Jack and Spike live every weekday […]

21 hours ago

Image: Nikhil Bagga...

Colleen O'Brien

The SMN Interviews: ‘Human jukebox’ Nikhil Bagga, Rep. Monica Stonier, Rob McKenna

Our weekly series highlights the best interviews from Seattle's Morning News on KIRO Newsradio.

3 days ago

amazon jobs...

Frank Sumrall

Jack and Spike on Amazon cutting jobs from Twitch, other divisions

Once the move was finalized, Amazon will have removed more than 27,000 jobs over the past year.

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How to drive in the snow and ice this winter season

Micki Gamez and Chris “Sully” Sullivan break down the best tips on how to drive during the snow and ice! With frigid temperatures arriving, now is the time to watch this video and touch up on some skills that may save your car from some serious damage. Listen to KIRO Newsradio on 97.3fm, or go […]

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll during a Nov. 30, 2023 game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo:...

Dave Ross

Ross: Seahawks culture that had worked for so long, fell apart

A lot of people knew for a long time that there were problems in the Seahawks locker room.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Veiled Attempt To Kick Trump Off the Ballot In Washington State

There’s an attempt circulating the Washington state legislature to take former president Donald Trump off your ballot. The most dangerous man in Olympia, KIRO Newsradio’s legislative reporter Matt Markovich, joins us with the breaking story. Listen to The Jack and Spike Show, live from noon to 3 on weekdays and always on your ballot in […]

6 days ago

Ross: South Africa, Israel cry genocide, but who is right?