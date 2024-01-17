Postal carrier robbed in Edmonds, man on-the-loose

Police in Edmonds Tuesday issued a public safety alert for a man they say robbed a U.S. Postal carrier Tuesday evening.

According to a post from Edmonds PD on “X”, it happened just after 5:30 PM in the 7200 block of 179th St. SW.

They report the suspect stole mailbox keys for several mail routes in Edmonds, including apartment and public lockboxes.

The robber is described as a Black male in his 20’s, about 5′ 10″, weighing around 150 lbs, his hair in 5-inch long tight dreadlocks.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a blue disposable surgical mask and a black puffy jacket.

Police describe the getaway car as a black, Nissan-style sedan.

They ask if you see someone matching the description, do not approach him, but instead call 9-1-1.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa