Postal carrier robbed in Edmonds, man on-the-loose

Jan 17, 2024, 6:16 AM

(Edmonds Police Department)

BY LISA BROOKS


Police in Edmonds Tuesday issued a public safety alert for a man they say robbed a U.S. Postal carrier Tuesday evening.

According to a post from Edmonds PD on “X”,  it happened just after 5:30 PM in the 7200 block of 179th St. SW.

They report the suspect stole mailbox keys for several mail routes in Edmonds, including apartment and public lockboxes.

The robber is described as a Black male in his 20’s, about 5′ 10″,  weighing around 150 lbs, his hair in 5-inch long tight dreadlocks.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a blue disposable surgical mask and a black puffy jacket.

Police describe the getaway car as a black, Nissan-style sedan.

They ask if you see someone matching the description, do not approach him, but instead call 9-1-1.

