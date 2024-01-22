Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Question of the Day: Most people who live in Seattle say the cost of living ‘is getting to be too much’

Jan 22, 2024, 8:39 AM

seattle relief fund...

People take in a view of the skyline in Seattle. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Housing, food, gas, and other household expenses are getting so high that most Seattle residents would consider moving.

Hundreds of people responded to the MyNorthwest Question of the Day on Monday. At last check, almost 90% of voters said that the cost of living in Seattle is “getting to be too much” and that they would consider moving.

Most of us are aware that gas prices are among the highest in the country. Many believe the carbon tax promoted by Governor Jay Inslee is to blame. But the fact is, the tax is only part of the problem.

According to Zillow, the average Seattle home value is $815,865, down 1.3% over the past year and goes to pending in around 27 days.

As of January 2024, the average rent in Seattle is $1,973 per month, according to RentCafe. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,844, and $2,301 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Food prices are also taking a bigger bite out of the wallets of Washingtonians than the residents of almost any other state in the U.S.

Bad news at the grocery store: Seattle has some of the highest food prices in the country

Going further, a federal survey shows Seattle residents pay more for groceries than just about any other city in America.

A new analysis shows that while the average household in the U.S. pays an average $270.21 on food at the grocery store, residents of Washington have to pay an average $287.67 weekly.  That translates to more than $1150 a month.

Weekly expenses in Seattle come in at $289.23 a week, or more than $1156.92 for the average household every month.

The Question of the Day is entirely unscientific, but when you get a lopsided vote like we have currently, it does raise eyebrows.

By the way, almost 10% of participants say they would not consider leaving and the mountains and water have a lot to do with that.

There’s still time to cast your vote. Look for the Question of the Day on the website.

Contributing: Lisa Brooks, KIRO Newsradio

MyNorthwest News

Amtrak conductor...

Bill Kaczaraba

Train service between Seattle and Portland suspended until Tuesday

Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland has been suspended because of a landslide near Kelso, the company tells MyNorthwest.

3 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

‘I told him that I loved him’: Girlfriend speaks out after Redi-Cab driver killed in Southcenter

A tearful plea from the girlfriend of a Tumwater cab driver who was murdered, his body left at Southcenter Mall. How she says you can help track down his killer.

4 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kidnapped infant found dead in Kah Tai Park after police arrest father

Port Townsend police say they have found a dead infant in the area of Kah Tai Park after he was kidnapped by his father.

1 day ago

Image: American Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" duri...

Matt Markovich

Amanda Knox testifies in Olympia about police interrogation bill

House Bill 1062 seeks to remove deception as a tactic by law enforcement to elicit a confession during custodial interrogations.

1 day ago

missing girl mount vernon...

Frank Sumrall

14-year-old Mount Vernon girl remains missing after 2 weeks

Ella Jones is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and "very distinct" dimples, according to her mother.

3 days ago

Image: The Washington State Capitol campus in Olympia....

Kate Stone

‘Serial killers voting’: Argument over prisoner rights bill gets intense in Olympia

People incarcerated for felony crimes such as rape and murder in Washington prisons could get back their right to vote, serve on a jury, or run for office.

3 days ago

Question of the Day: Most people who live in Seattle say the cost of living ‘is getting to be too much’