Housing, food, gas, and other household expenses are getting so high that most Seattle residents would consider moving.

Hundreds of people responded to the MyNorthwest Question of the Day on Monday. At last check, almost 90% of voters said that the cost of living in Seattle is “getting to be too much” and that they would consider moving.

Most of us are aware that gas prices are among the highest in the country. Many believe the carbon tax promoted by Governor Jay Inslee is to blame. But the fact is, the tax is only part of the problem.

According to Zillow, the average Seattle home value is $815,865, down 1.3% over the past year and goes to pending in around 27 days.

As of January 2024, the average rent in Seattle is $1,973 per month, according to RentCafe. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,844, and $2,301 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Food prices are also taking a bigger bite out of the wallets of Washingtonians than the residents of almost any other state in the U.S.

Bad news at the grocery store: Seattle has some of the highest food prices in the country

Going further, a federal survey shows Seattle residents pay more for groceries than just about any other city in America.

A new analysis shows that while the average household in the U.S. pays an average $270.21 on food at the grocery store, residents of Washington have to pay an average $287.67 weekly. That translates to more than $1150 a month.

Weekly expenses in Seattle come in at $289.23 a week, or more than $1156.92 for the average household every month.

The Question of the Day is entirely unscientific, but when you get a lopsided vote like we have currently, it does raise eyebrows.

By the way, almost 10% of participants say they would not consider leaving and the mountains and water have a lot to do with that.

Contributing: Lisa Brooks, KIRO Newsradio