Three pedestrians hit by drivers, one dead in Western Washington

One person is dead after being hit by a driver while walking across 4th Avenue South early Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

It happened just before 5 a.m. near 4th Avenue South and Industrial Way South. Seattle police said the driver of the red sedan stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which included an impairment test. The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

A spokesperson for SPD said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk during the collision. Police blocked 4th Avenue South for approximately an hour and rerouted drivers.

It’s one of at least three separate pedestrian collisions across Western Washington, all happening before sunrise on Wednesday.

Around 7:30 a.m., State Route 7 was restricted as troopers investigated another incident near 112 Street South in Parkland. Trooper John Dattilo said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the driver was not intoxicated and no criminal charges were immediately made. No information on the pedestrian or their last known status was immediately available.

Shoreline Fire Department (SFD) said another driver hit a pedestrian near Wallingford Avenue North and North 199 Street a few minutes later. SFD said the person was alert and conscious but did not release any information about the driver. Instead, firefighters urged drivers to “be extra cognizant in the dark and wet weather” and pedestrians to wear brightly colored or reflective clothing.

What happened leading up to the collisions in Parkland and Shoreline is unclear.

