CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle Police recover video of car purposely hitting pedestrians

Dec 8, 2023, 6:34 PM

seattle police...

Screenshot of surveillance footage recovered and released by SPD.

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Detectives discovered surveillance and cell phone footage from a November incident where a vehicle purposely targeted and struck pedestrians in North Seattle. The victims have not been identified.

On Nov. 26 at 1:50 a.m., video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on N. 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North. Multiple people can be seen helping the victim before a car stops, carries the woman to the passenger seat and drives away, according to Seattle Police (SPD) Blotter.

More on Seattle crime: Seattle Police investigating ‘random’ stabbing in Rainier Valley

The second assault happened in the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to SPD. Officers are still determining exactly what happened, but they believe it was around the same time on Nov. 26. Detectives received cell phone video of the assault.

In the video, the suspects target a victim walking in the bus lane. The unsuspecting victim is struck from behind and flies over the hood of the car. The suspect vehicle did not stop in either incident. While injuries to the victims are currently unknown at this time, based on the speed of the impact, it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury, the SPD Blotter noted.

More on WA crime: Ex-pilot accused of trying to cut plane engines released from jail pending trial

Detectives reviewed 911 call records, hospital admissions and canvassed the area for witnesses, according to the SPD Blotter, but have not been able to locate the victims. If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Seattle Police recover video of car purposely hitting pedestrians