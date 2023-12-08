Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle Police investigating ‘random’ stabbing in Rainier Valley

Dec 8, 2023, 12:31 PM

Image: The Link light rail can be seen in the Seattle neighborhood of Rainier Valley....

The Link light rail can be seen in the Seattle neighborhood of Rainier Valley. (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating what a spokesperson described as a “random” stabbing at a Rainier Valley bus stop Thursday night.

The 25-year-old victim was standing at the Wabash Avenue bus stop when the attacker reportedly approached him, asked a question and then stabbed him before running away. Police did not know what exactly was said before the stabbing.

“At this time, it does look like it was a random (attack),” said Officer Brian Pritchard, a spokesperson with the SPD. “It looks like the victim and the witness did not know the suspect.”

More Washington crime news: Police standoff in Parkland ends after suspect found dead in home

Authorities have not confirmed what motive the suspect would have, and it remains unclear if the attack was part of a robbery.

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found the 25-year-old stabbed. Medics rushed him to Harborview Medical Center. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Officers did not find the suspect, and SPD is asking the public for help in finding him.

