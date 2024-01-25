Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Wash. bill aims to prohibit use of hostile architecture to prevent homeless camps

Jan 24, 2024, 9:53 PM

homeless hostile architecture...

An example of hostile architecture against homeless. (Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

(Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Several Washington Senate Democrats are backing a proposal that bans cities, towns, and counties from installing ‘hostile architecture’ aimed at preventing homeless camping.

Senate Bill 6231 defines hostile architecture as “elements designed to restrict the use of public spaces by individuals experiencing homelessness.” (A PDF of the original bill can be viewed here.)

In the past, those elements have included fencing, large boulders and gravel. If the elements are erected specifically “to prevent people from sitting or lying at street” level, they would be prohibited.

Info from King County: 5 homeless people died in Seattle during extreme cold snap

Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Skagit/Whatcom County, told the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs Tuesday she sponsored the bill on behalf of some unidentified students. The legislation only addresses a ban for local government and doesn’t prohibit the state from installing the elements on state lands such as highways.

A spokesperson for the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) told The Olympian nearly $700,000 has been spent on the placement of boulders in areas where homeless camps once stood — $643,000 of that money was spent at one place, Interstate 5 and Sleater-Kinney Road.

“Come on, that’s spending money on rocks when it could be housing people, building tiny home villages, doing something that could actually improve people’s lives,” Nicholas Jeffries, an advocate for Seattle’s Central District, told the committee.

Michelle Thomas with the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance told the committee says the use of these elements delivers a message about the government’s view of homelessness.

“Using public dollars on hostile architecture is a sign to everyone housed or unhoused that our government is not serious about addressing the root causes of homelessness,” Thomas said.

She said boulders along highways are there specifically to prevent camping.

More from Matt Markovich: Bill proposes statewide ban on police from hogtying suspects

“Those boulders were explicitly to stop people from lying down,” Thomas added. “And it’s not to stop you from getting to the freeway. You can climb over those boulders and get onto the freeway.”

The bill excludes design elements aimed at preventing activities such as skateboarding or rollerblading, as well as those intended to restrict vehicle access.

It would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, allowing local governments time to adjust and comply with the new regulations.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Image: A portion of the 1040 U.S. individual income tax return form is shown....

Steve Coogan

Initiative that would outlaw state income taxes certified, ballot may be next

An initiative to outlaw income taxes at the state, county and city level could be headed to the ballot on November after it was certified Wednesday.

6 hours ago

woo seattle city council...

Frank Sumrall

Tanya Woo chosen to join Seattle City Council for citywide seat

Newly-elected councilmembers Bob Kettle, Cathy Moore, Maritza Rivera and Rob Saka all endorsed Tanya Woo for the Position 8 seat.

16 hours ago

Images: In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden, left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023 in Salt L...

Associated Press

Trump, Biden win New Hampshire primaries

The former president clinched his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination. Biden prevailed even though he wasn't on the ballot.

1 day ago

Image: The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills in 2022, in Marple Township, Pe...

Steve Coogan

Initiative to repeal capital gains tax certified; ballot could be next

Initiative 2109, which would repeal the state of Washington's capital gains tax, could be on the November ballot after it was certified Tuesday.

1 day ago

hogtying...

Matt Markovich

Bill proposes statewide ban on police from hogtying suspects

One official estimated that about two-thirds of the 276 law enforcement agencies in the state have policies prohibiting the use of hogties.

2 days ago

Puget Sound Energy crews in action...

Kate Stone

Bill to ban natural gas revived, passes in Washington House

The bill would ban any gas company that serves more than 500,000 customers from connecting new natural gas lines to new buildings.

2 days ago

Wash. bill aims to prohibit use of hostile architecture to prevent homeless camps