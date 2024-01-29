‘Sound you can’t unhear’: 1 child, 1 adult injured in Auburn house fire

One child is in critical condition and one adult is in serious condition after five area departments responded to a two-alarm house fire in Auburn early Sunday.

According to the @ZONE3PIOs account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire took place at a home on the 1900 block of 19th Ave SE. The @ZONE3PIOs account description states it that “is used during incidents within South King County.”

The injured child and adult were treated and taken to an area hospital.

There were 11 people in the home at the time of fire and all of them were able to escape, the @Zone3PIOs account stated.

The Valley Regional Fire Authority, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, King County Medic One, South King Fire & Rescue and King County Fire District 20/Skyway Fire all responded to the incident.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

There is no word on how that fire got started at this time.

Multiple departments responded to this 2 alarm (1900 block of 19th Ave SE, Auburn). One child in critical condition and one adult in serious condition were treated & transported . In total there were 11 people in the home that were able to escape. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/29v1O68ia5 — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) January 28, 2024

Videos obtained by KIRO 7 show the home exploding as people cry out.

“I ran outside and saw the flames shooting up and called 911,” Allie Morgan, who lives nearby, said to KIRO 7. “Probably 15-20 feet off the roof, the rest of my children woke up.”

Morgan is one of several other neighbors living in the neighborhood who called 911 Sunday morning.

Morgan said she could hear the windows shattering from the fire.

“That’s a sound you can’t unhear and you’ll hear it forever once you hear it,” Morgan said to KIRO 7. “They crackle and then fell out of the windows.”

Morgan said she could recall the smells as the house was ablaze as well.

“You could smell burning furniture and carpet,” she said.

Neighbors also told KIRO 7 the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe owns the home in question. KIRO 7 called to get information about the home and the people living there but has not yet heard back.

Contributing: KIRO 7; Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

