Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘Sound you can’t unhear’: 1 child, 1 adult injured in Auburn house fire

Jan 28, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 7:29 pm

Image: Ring footage captured a house burning in Auburn early on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Image: Multiple departments responded to a two-alarm in Auburn early on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

One child is in critical condition and one adult is in serious condition after five area departments responded to a two-alarm house fire in Auburn early Sunday.

According to the @ZONE3PIOs account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire took place at a home on the 1900 block of 19th Ave SE. The @ZONE3PIOs account description states it that “is used during incidents within South King County.”

The injured child and adult were treated and taken to an area hospital.

There were 11 people in the home at the time of fire and all of them were able to escape, the @Zone3PIOs account stated.

The Valley Regional Fire Authority, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, King County Medic One, South King Fire & Rescue and King County Fire District 20/Skyway Fire all responded to the incident.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

There is no word on how that fire got started at this time.

Videos obtained by KIRO 7 show the home exploding as people cry out.

“I ran outside and saw the flames shooting up and called 911,” Allie Morgan, who lives nearby, said to KIRO 7. “Probably 15-20 feet off the roof, the rest of my children woke up.”

Morgan is one of several other neighbors living in the neighborhood who called 911 Sunday morning.

Morgan said she could hear the windows shattering from the fire.

“That’s a sound you can’t unhear and you’ll hear it forever once you hear it,” Morgan said to KIRO 7. “They crackle and then fell out of the windows.”

Morgan said she could recall the smells as the house was ablaze as well.

“You could smell burning furniture and carpet,” she said.

Neighbors also told KIRO 7 the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe owns the home in question. KIRO 7 called to get information about the home and the people living there but has not yet heard back.

Contributing: KIRO 7; Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: The three suspects of a series of car thefts in Bellevue are described as juveniles wearing ...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

3 girls in pajamas sought in over a dozen car prowlings in Bellevue

The search is on for a group of girls who went on a window-smashing spree in a Bellevue neighborhood. Police say 18 cars were hit in just one night.

15 minutes ago

Image: On Saturday, Jan. 27, a vehicle crashed into a power pole near 18300 Larch Way in Lynnwood, ...

Steve Coogan

Violent night in Lynnwood: Carjacking, shooting leads to powerline crash and fire

A series of crimes in Lynnwood early Saturday saw a carjacking, one person being shot, a crash and a car fire. It ended with the arrests of two suspects.

40 minutes ago

Image The Associated Press' locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman....

Associated Press

Biden says US ‘shall respond’ after drone strike by Iran-backed group kills 3 US troops in Jordan

These are the first U.S. fatalities after months of strikes by the groups against American forces across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

11 hours ago

Image: Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Bremerton man pleads guilty after dozens of ‘swatting’ calls in US, Canada

The man who made at least 20 "swatting" calls in the U.S. and Canada that prompted emergency responses to various reports pleaded guilty to four crimes.

24 hours ago

An Auburn Police Department vehicle was damaged during an incident on Thursday, Jan. 25....

Steve Coogan

Auburn Police arrest ‘prolific burglary suspect’ after attempted escape

The Auburn Police Department reported Friday it arrested the suspect, a 28-year-old man, after an incident Thursday.

1 day ago

14-year-old west seattle...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘It’s alarming’: 15-year-old killed in West Seattle restroom identified

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in a West Seattle restroom in the 2800 block of Southwest Thistle Street Tuesday afternoon.

1 day ago

‘Sound you can’t unhear’: 1 child, 1 adult injured in Auburn house fire