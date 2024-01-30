Video: 7-Eleven robberies in Puget Sound linked by blue Kia

Two armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Des Moines and Tukwila may be linked by a blue Kia, the Auburn Police Department reported.

The crimes happened last Friday. Information about the two robberies involved multiple suspects and a blue Kia as the getaway vehicle.

Later the same day, an Auburn police officer drove by a 7-Eleven in Auburn just after 7 p.m. and noticed a blue Kia parked strangely near the entrance.

As the officer pulled into the parking lot to investigate, he saw two suspects run out with cash tills and jump into the car.

The suspects immediately fled from the police. The pursuit ended quickly after the suspects jumped out of the car when reaching a dead end and ran away.

All four suspects were arrested. All are juveniles. The vehicle was a reported stolen vehicle from Auburn and the description of all four suspects appeared to match the suspect descriptions from the outside agency’s robberies.

No injuries were reported.