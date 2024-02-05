Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Buehner: This week’s ‘manageable weather’ features light rain, some sun

Feb 5, 2024, 6:47 AM

weather seattle showers...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Blah. That term could be one way to describe this week’s weather. After last month’s rollercoaster weather including the sub-freezing cold snap followed by a record warm end to the month, this week’s weather can only really be described as “blah.”

A series of weak weather systems are expected to wander through Western Washington through the week, producing spotty showers along with peeks of sunshine. Rain amounts should be quite light and unimpressive. By the end of the week, total rain amounts will likely range from a few hundredths to perhaps a few tenths of an inch, depending on the location.

More news in WA: Lone emu, nicknamed Elliot, found roaming Highway 16 in WA

Temperatures this week will be right around average for early February with highs roughly around the 45-50 degree range, and lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Blah.

Any more snow in the mountains?

The good news is that snow levels will start the week around 3,000 feet and finish the week hovering around 1,500 feet. The unfortunate news is that moisture to produce snow will be rather limited, meaning only light amounts of snowfall are expected above the snow level. By the end of the week, some mountain locations could accumulate perhaps up to six inches. Blah.

What about the rest of the month? The latest two-week outlook tips the scales to warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation. Beyond that time period, the latest seasonal weather outlook continues that warmer and drier than average tendency well into March. Blah.

More from Ted Buehner: Punxsutawney Phil and the big reveal on Groundhog Day

For commuters, those going to school or anyone doing any activities outdoors this week, the weather should be quite manageable. For motorists heading into or crossing the Cascades, the roads should be rather promising for this time of year. With the exception of some blustery east winds coming out of the Cascade passes into the foothills Monday, the weather this week can simply be described as – blah.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter

MyNorthwest Weather

Punxsutawney Phil groundhog day...

Ted Buehner

Punxsutawney Phil and the big reveal on Groundhog Day

Famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil came out of his burrow to make his folklore weather prediction and we could be in store for an early spring.

3 days ago

Walkers - sunbreak - Greenlake...

Ted Buehner

Seattle hit a record low of 0 degrees in 1950; temps are closer to 60 now

The unseasonably warm spring-like weather will continue today before temperatures begin to gradually cool Thursday through the weekend.

6 days ago

Greenlake Seattle weather...

Ted Buehner

Will unseasonably warm weather continue for Western WA?

Record-high daily temperatures could fall again today and tomorrow.

7 days ago

record-breaking weather...

Ted Buehner

Expect more record-breaking warm weather this weekend

A number of high temperature records will be threatened, tied or broken in the next few days in several cities in Western Washington.

10 days ago

seattle 5 p.m. sunsets...

Frank Sumrall

Friday marked Seattle’s first 5 p.m. sunset of 2024

Both the Oregon and Washington coasts are already enjoying 5 p.m. sunsets, and Portland received its first one on Jan. 21, five days before Seattle.

10 days ago

weather climate seattle...

Ted Buehner

Weather vs climate: What’s the difference?

Weather is very short-term, like today, yesterday, or tomorrow. Climate involves a long period of time in an area, decades or even a century.

11 days ago

Buehner: This week’s ‘manageable weather’ features light rain, some sun