Buehner: This week’s ‘manageable weather’ features light rain, some sun

Blah. That term could be one way to describe this week’s weather. After last month’s rollercoaster weather including the sub-freezing cold snap followed by a record warm end to the month, this week’s weather can only really be described as “blah.”

A series of weak weather systems are expected to wander through Western Washington through the week, producing spotty showers along with peeks of sunshine. Rain amounts should be quite light and unimpressive. By the end of the week, total rain amounts will likely range from a few hundredths to perhaps a few tenths of an inch, depending on the location.

Temperatures this week will be right around average for early February with highs roughly around the 45-50 degree range, and lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Blah.

Any more snow in the mountains?

The good news is that snow levels will start the week around 3,000 feet and finish the week hovering around 1,500 feet. The unfortunate news is that moisture to produce snow will be rather limited, meaning only light amounts of snowfall are expected above the snow level. By the end of the week, some mountain locations could accumulate perhaps up to six inches. Blah.

What about the rest of the month? The latest two-week outlook tips the scales to warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation. Beyond that time period, the latest seasonal weather outlook continues that warmer and drier than average tendency well into March. Blah.

For commuters, those going to school or anyone doing any activities outdoors this week, the weather should be quite manageable. For motorists heading into or crossing the Cascades, the roads should be rather promising for this time of year. With the exception of some blustery east winds coming out of the Cascade passes into the foothills Monday, the weather this week can simply be described as – blah.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter